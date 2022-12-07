Terre Haute North defeated visiting West Vigo 48-26 in high school wrestling Wednesday evening.
Individual winners for the Patriots were Cain Godsey (106 pounds), Sophia Buechner (120), Ayden Muncie (132), Allan Powers (145), Michael Tanoos (152), Avery Muncie (160), James Hastings (170), Logan Wenzel (182) and Jesiah Richardson (285). West Vigo’s victors were Jarrett Stone (113), Caleb Sparks (126), Cole Bell (138), Brock Higgins (195) and Preston Montgomery (220).
North (8-4 in dual meets) will compete in the Greg Stultz Invite on Saturday at Northview.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
• South Putnam 52, Clay City 48 — At Clay City, Kailyn Kirkling hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to send the girls high school basketball game into overtime, but visiting South Putnam pulled out a 52-48 overtime victory at Clay City.
The Eels are now 3-7, with six of those losses by eight points or less, and will play Thursday at Linton. South Putnam, 5-6, hosts Greencastle on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 64, North Vermillion 48 — At Cayuga, the visiting Wolves won their Wabash River Conference opener as Emma Simpson scored 20 points, Raegan Ramsey 18 and Andrea Perkins 15.
Braxtyn Dunham had 17 points and Olivia Pearman 11 for North Vermillion, now 3-4 and 0-2 in the WRC. The Falcons play Thursday at Fountain Central while Parke Heritage, 7-2 and 1-0, hosts Crawfordsville that night.
• North Central 41, North Daviess 17 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds turned up their defense for a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
Jalyn Davidson had 17 points and Samantha Secrest 11 for North Central, 7-3 and 3-2, which hosts Vincennes Rivet on Thursday.
North Daviess, 4-6 and 0-2, got seven points from Debney Zorman and plays Thursday at Barr-Reeve.
• Northview 73, South Vermillion 5 — At Brazil, Audri Spencer scored 18 points, Reagin White 17 and Brynlee Clarke and Katie Buchanan 11 each as the Knights won a nonconference game.
Now 6-2, Northview hosts West Vigo on Friday. South Vermillion, 0-8, hosts Edgewood on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• Casey 65, Cumberland 43 — At Casey, Ill., Jackson Parcel scored 29 points and Connor Sullivan added 14 as the Warriors picked up a nonconference win.
Casey is 5-1 and hosts Robinson on Friday.
• Dugger Union 79, Red Hill 77, OT — At Dugger, the Bulldogs were without two starters yet still pulled out an interstate victory.
Now 2-2, Dugger is at North Vermillion on Saturday.
