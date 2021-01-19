Terre Haute North's girls basketball team improved to 11-5 as the Patriots dropped Shakamak 79-26 on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Terre Haute North.
Halie Gilbert led the Patriots with 22 points, including 16 first-half points. I'Jaynae Campbell added 18 points and Zoe Stewart scored 17 as the Patriots took an early 22-7 lead and never looked back.
Jaci Stone paced Shakamak (4-10) with nine points.
The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday in a game that was added on Tuesday. North will host Indianapolis Cathedral at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SHAKAMAK (26) — Booher 3 0-2 6, Stone 4 1-4 9, Yeryar 1 0-0 3, Boram 1 1-2 3, Hardesty 1 1-2 3, Burris 1 0-1 2. 11 FG, 3-11 FT, 26 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (79) — Sheperd 1 0-0 3, Hart 3 0-0 7, Millington 1 1-2 3, Stewart 8 0-0 17, Campbell 9 0-2 18, P. Michael 2 0-0 4, A. Michael 2 0-0 5, Gilbert 11 0-4 22. 37 FG, 1-8 FT, 79 TP.
Shakamak=7=3=10=6=—=26
Terre Haute North=22=21=22=14=—=79
3-point goals — Yeryar; Sheperd, Hart, Stewart, A. Michael. Total fouls — S 9, THN 7.
Next — TH North (11-5) hosts Indianapolis Cathedral on Thursday. Shakamak (4-10) hosts Eastern Greene on Thursday.
In other basketball action:
• Bloomfield 55, West Vigo 34 — At West Terre Haute, Kylee Stepp's 14 point-effort led the Vikings, but the Cardinals rode a 24-8 fourth quarter to a victory in a nonconference game.
West Vigo (5-10) next plays at North Central on Wednesday.
BLOOMFIELD (55) — Moody 1 0-0 2, Metius 2 0-0 4, Bucher 5 3-4 14, Lowry 1 0-2 2, Shelton 5 8-9 20, Godey 1 0-0 2, Myers 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Richardson 3 3-7 9, Horning 1 0-0 2, Dorado 0 0-0 0. 19 FG, 14-22 FT, 55 TP.
WEST VIGO (34) — Higgins 0 0-0 0, Knopp 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 1 0-0 3, Harris 3 0-0 7, Boatman 0 0-0 0, Stepp 6 0-0 14, Lasecki 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 1 1-2 3, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Bigger 0 0-0 0, Likens 3 1-1 7. 14 FG, 2-3 FT, 34 TP.
Bloomfield=5=12=14=24=—=55
West Vigo=7=11=8=8=—=34
3-point goals — Shelton 2, Bucher; Stepp 2, E. Easton, Harris. Total fouls — B 10, WV 15.
Next — West Vigo (5-10) plays at North Central on Wednesday. Bloomfield (9-6) hosts Linton on Thursday.
• North Vermillion 34, South Vermillion 20 — At Clinton, Cami Pearman and Peyton Crowder each scored 11 as the Falcons (9-5, 3-2) won the battle of Vermillion County. Hannah Ping led the Wildcats (2-13, 1-3) with 10 points. The Falcons next play at Covington and the Wildcats next play at Attica, both games are on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 37, Cloverdale 29 — At Cloverdale, the Wolves won their seventh game in a row, the longest win streak in the short history of the school. The Wolves (9-6) next host Fountain Central on Thursday.
• North Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 58 — At Bainbridge, the Panthers fell in a nonconference contest to fall to 3-11 on the season. Riverton Parke next hosts Seeger on Wednesday.
• North Daviess 56, Dugger Union 15 — At Elnora, the Bulldogs dropped to 1-2 in a nonconference game. Dugger Union next hosts Evansville Christian on Saturday.
