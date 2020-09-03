Terre Haute North's volleyball team built on their win over Terre Haute South on Wednesday with a 3-1 win at Edgewood on Thursday as they improved to 9-4.
Keely Davis had 25 assists, Carly Mason had 16 assists, Payton Ferency had 14 digs and Ella Bell had 10 kills in the triumph.
TH North=22=27=25=25
Edgewood=25=25=17=18
Highlights — For TH North, Morgan Adams had 11 digs, Victoria Elden had 14 assists, Carly Mason had 16 assists, Julia Ross had 6 kills, Payton Ferency had 14 digs, Keely Davis had 25 digs, Ellie Staggs had 9 kills, 8 blocks, Braxton Shelton had 9 kills, Ella Bell had 10 kills .
Next — TH North (9-4) hosts Bloomington North on Tuesday.
In other volleyball action:
• Linton 3, Northview 0 — At Brazil, Kylie Cooksey had 39 assists for the Miners and Gentry Warrick had 14 kills as Linton improved to 7-3. Katy Anderson led Northview with 12 digs.
Linton=25=25=25
Northview=14=23=21
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 39 assists, Gentry Warrick had 14 kills, Sophie Hale had 9 kills, Jaylee Hayes had 8 kills, 8 digs. For Northview, Katy Anderson had 12 digs; Audrey Lee had 8 digs, 6 kills.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (7-3) hosts Washington on Tuesday. Northview is at the Barr-Reeve Invitational on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 3, Sullivan 1 — At Bloomfield, freshman Parker Mischler had 16 kills in a losing cause for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan=16=25=17=16
Bloomfield=25=20=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 33 assists, 11 digs, Parker Mischler had 16 kills, 8 digs, Korrine Gofourth had 10 digs, Kennedy Wagaman had 7 kills, 7 digs, Genevieve Vandergriff had 4 blocks
JV — Bloomfield won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan (7-4) plays at Indian Creek on Saturday.
• Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 0 — At Marshall, Ind., Parke Heritage improved to 6-2 with the Wabash River Conference win. Atlantis Clendenin had 34 kills for the Wolves, who are 3-0 in the WRC.
Seeger=13=18=19
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 43 assists, Atlantis Clendenin had 34 kills, Jenna Brown had 7 kills.
Next — Parke Heritage (6-2, 3-0) hosts Covington on Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0 — At Veedersburg, the Wildcats won a Wabash River Conference match against the Mustangs.
• South Knox 3, North Central 0 — At Verne, North Central went down in a nonconference match.
Soccer
Boys
• South Vermillion 9, Sullivan 6 — At Clinton, both teams went goal-crazy in the second half with five each after the break. The Wildcats' 4-1 halftime advantage made the difference.
Sullivan=1=5=-=6
South Vermillion=4=5=-=9
South Vermillion goals — Joey Foltz 3, Dominic Hanson 2, Keegan Mackey 2, Cale Royer, Luke Higgins.
Sullivan goals were not reported at press time
Next — South Vermillion (2-3) hosts North Putnam and Sullivan plays at Bloomfield on Saturday.
Girls
• Northview 5, Greencastle 2 — At Greencastle, the Knights scored all of their goals in the first half on their way to a Western Indiana Conference victory. Kassidy Kellett scored two of the goals.
Northview=5=0=-=5
Greencastle=1=1-=2
Northview goals — Kassidy Kellett 2, Jollee Kellett, Delani Wallen, Maddie Corrigan.
Next — Northview hosts Brown County on Saturday.
Tennis
• West Vigo 4, Greencastle 1 — At Greencastle, the Vikings swept double and took two of three at singles to earn the win.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Holton MIller 6-0, 6-0, Elijah Bahr (WV) def. Eli Hardwick 4-6, 6-3, (11-9), Jacob Carter (G) def. Kuy Charters 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Eli Callahan-Evan Harris 6-1, 6-0, Josh King-Conner Mackey (WV) def. Carter Black-Andrew Adams 6-2, 6-3.
JV — West Vigo won 2-1.
Next — West Vigo (4-8, 3-4) plays at the Fountain Central Invite on Saturday.
• TH South 3, Bloomington South 2 — At TH South, the Braves won a Conference Indiana match. No other information was available at press time.
• Linton 3, Edgewood 2 — At Ellettsville, the Miners won a nonconference match over the Mustangs.
