PREP ROUNDUP: North boys soccer overwhelms Rivet

Terre Haute North's host Patriots overwhelmed the visiting Vincennes Rivet Patriots in a 60-minute match Tuesday. Terre Haute North won 15-0.
Wil Anders scored six goals and had three assists on the evening. Mason Meeks-Johnson added a hat trick along with two assists. Ronan Gallagher and Esteban Tera Santos had two goals while Nicola Baiguini and Graham Palmer had a goal each.
Terre Haute North is next at the Evansville North Invitational on Saturday.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Bloomington North 1 — At TH South, the Braves won sets one, three and four to earn a Conference Indiana victory over the visiting Cougars.
• Covington 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings were swept by Covington, a top 10 team in the Class A ranks.
Tennis
Boys
• Northview 4, Danville 1 — At Danville, the Knights stayed unbeaten, winning all but one match of its matches in straight sets.
Singles — Ethan DeHart (N) def. Andrew Schrier 7-5, 6-3; Christian Roembke (N) def. Lex Carlton 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Garrett Thomas (D) def. Tucker Allen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (N) def. Peyton Bickel-Chase Taylor 6-1, 6-3; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (N) def. Nolyn Greci-Sam Gibbons 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Northview won 6-0.
Next — Northview (3-0) will play South Putnam on Wednesday at home.
• Braves, Arrows rescheduled — Terre Haute South's match at Sullivan, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be played Sept. 16.
• Vikings, Eagles rescheduled — West Vigo and South Putnam's match at West Vigo, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to the heat index. It will now be played on Sept. 21.
Football
• Indiana poll — Parke Heritage was the only area school to crack the top 10 in its respective class as the Wolves are ranked No. 4 in Class A. However, several area schools are just outside the top 10.
Northview is ranked 14th in the Class 4A poll, just 20 points out of the top 10.
Sullivan (3A) and Linton (2A) — the Golden Arrows and Miners play each other on Friday — are even closer as each are 11th in their polls. Both have a bit of voting distance to catch up to No. 10s Tri-West (22 points ahead of Sullivan) and Rensselaer (36 points ahead of Linton) to crack the top 10.
Here are the polls for all six classes:
|The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|1-0
|280
|1
|2. Carmel
|-
|1-0
|222
|2
|3. Brownsburg
|-
|1-0
|210
|5
|4. Merrillville
|-
|1-0
|184
|7
|5. Westfield
|-
|0-1
|136
|3
|6. Elkhart
|-
|1-0
|118
|8
|7. Homestead
|-
|1-0
|110
|9
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|0-1
|80
|4
|9. Warren Central
|-
|0-1
|74
|6
|10. Lawrence North
|-
|1-0
|54
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(14)
|1-0
|280
|1
|2. Zionsville
|-
|1-0
|240
|2
|3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|1-0
|178
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|-
|1-0
|176
|6
|5. Whiteland
|-
|1-0
|170
|5
|6. Decatur Central
|-
|1-0
|140
|7
|7. Mishawaka
|-
|1-0
|78
|NR
|8. Ft. Wayne Snider
|-
|1-0
|76
|8
|9. Bloomington South
|-
|1-0
|72
|9
|10. New Palestine
|-
|0-1
|60
|4
|Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Roncalli
|(13)
|1-0
|278
|1
|2. Mooresville
|-
|1-0
|236
|4
|3. E. Central
|(1)
|1-0
|204
|5
|4. Leo
|-
|1-0
|170
|7
|5. Indpls Chatard
|-
|0-1
|140
|2
|6. E. Noble
|-
|1-0
|108
|9
|7. Jasper
|-
|1-0
|84
|NR
|8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|-
|0-1
|76
|3
|9. Northridge
|-
|1-0
|46
|NR
|10. New Prairie
|-
|1-0
|44
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24. Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Danville
|(9)
|1-0
|264
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(2)
|1-0
|238
|4
|3. Indpls Brebeuf
|(2)
|1-0
|222
|7
|4. W. Lafayette
|-
|1-0
|216
|6
|5. Guerin Catholic
|-
|1-0
|112
|9
|6. Western Boone
|(1)
|1-0
|102
|10
|7. Lawrenceburg
|-
|0-1
|100
|2
|8. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|-
|1-0
|94
|10
|9. Mishawaka Marian
|-
|0-1
|64
|3
|10. Tri-West
|-
|1-0
|44
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Luers
|(13)
|1-0
|268
|2
|2. Ev. Mater Dei
|(1)
|1-0
|236
|3
|3. Eastbrook
|-
|1-0
|218
|4
|4. Andrean
|-
|0-1
|156
|1
|5. Tipton
|-
|1-0
|144
|T6
|6. Heritage Christian
|-
|1-0
|120
|T6
|7. Eastside
|-
|1-0
|88
|9
|8. Indpls Scecina
|-
|1-0
|84
|NR
|9. Triton Central
|-
|1-0
|72
|10
|10. Rensselaer
|-
|1-0
|64
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. S. Adams
|(9)
|1-0
|260
|1
|2. Indpls Lutheran
|(5)
|1-0
|238
|3
|3. Adams Central
|-
|1-0
|224
|4
|4. Parke Heritage
|-
|1-0
|196
|5
|5. Southwood
|-
|1-0
|168
|6
|6. Monroe Central
|-
|1-0
|128
|7
|7. W. Washington
|-
|1-0
|84
|8
|8. Covenant Christian
|-
|0-1
|80
|2
|9. S. Putnam
|-
|1-0
|76
|9
|10. Winamac
|-
|1-0
|68
|10
|Others receiving votes: N. Judson 12. Triton 4. N. Decatur 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.