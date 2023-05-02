Sophomore Jayce Noblitt struck out 12 batters and pitched a five-inning no-hitter for West Vigo on Tuesday as the Vikings blanked visiting Brown County 10-0 in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball.
Brian Chesshir and Hunter Cottrell were both 2 for 2 for West Vigo, Cottrell driving in two runs and Chesshir one. Jaydon Bradbury was 2 for 3 and Carter Murphy had a double and drove in four runs.
Now 14-3, 7-0 in the WIC, West VIgo plays Wednesday night at Sullivan.
In other high school baseball Tuesday:
- Shakamak 8, Terre Haute South 2 — At South, the host Braves put together back-to-back doubles by Levi Weidenbenner and Cam Hoke and an RBI single by Ty Stultz for a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but got nothing else against the Lakers.
Brady Yeryar was 3 for 3 with two RBI and Riley Huckaby — a former Brave — was 3 for 5 and scored twice for the Lakers. Also for Shakamak, winning pitcher Jaden Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and Luke Cornelius was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
- Sullivan 10, Northview 4 — At Brazil, the visiting Golden Arrows pounded out 12 hits for a Western Indiana Conference win.
Conner McCrary was 2 for 3 for Sullivan, while Jaden Norris was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Marcus Roshel 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI; Isaak Osborne 2 for 5; winning pitcher Tyler Kellett 1 for 3 with two runs; and Kailey Johnson 1 for 4 with two runs. Now 7-10, 3-2 in the WIC, the Arrows host West Vigo on Wednesday.
Cam Green was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and Devon Barnhart was also 2 for 3 for the Knights.
- South Vermillion 11, Parke Heritage 8 — At Rockville, the visiting Wildcats scored seven times in the last two innings for a come-from-behind Wabash River Conference win over the Wolves.
Dallas Coleman was 4 for 5 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBI for the Wildcats, while Parker Weir was 2 for 3 with with a double and three runs. Braden Richardson had a double and Aden Wallace scored twice.
For Parke Heritage, Bradley Asher was 2 for 4.
Softball
- West Vigo 13, Brown County 4 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings posted a Western Indiana Conference win.
- Sullivan 8, Northview 5, 9 innings — At Brazil, the visiting Golden Arrows picked up their 20th straight Western Indiana Conference win.
Freshman Mylee Vandevender was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI and freshman Kensley Wiltermood had a two-run single to overcome a huge effort for Northview freshman Maggie Krause, who hit a game-tying grand-slam homer and struck out 20 batters.
- South Vermillion 15, Parke Heritage 5 — At Rockville, the visiting Wildcats won a Wabash River Conference game.
