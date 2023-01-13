A furious Bloomfield comeback was stopped by a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer as Class 2A's top-ranked Linton held on for a 42-41 win over Class A's second-ranked Cardinals in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference boys high school basketball.
Joey Hart had 21 points for Linton, which had the lead most of the way and had a double-figure lead in the second half. Now 13-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWIAC, the Miners play next Friday — probably for the conference championship — at Class 3A's third-ranked North Daviess.
Bloomfield, now 11-3 and 3-1, is at South Knox on Saturday.
In other boys high school basketball Friday:
- Fountain Central 69, South Vermillion 67 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats were outscored 19-11 in the fourth quarter of a Wabash River Conference game and failed to hold off the league leaders.
Brayson Shoults had 32 points for South Vermillion, with Aden Wallace adding 11, Elliott Corenflos nine and Luke Bush seven. Now 5-9, 0-3 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts Greencastle next Friday.
Will Harmon had 28 points and 6-foot-8 Mason Larkin 27 for the Mustangs, now 9-3 and 3-0, who play Saturday at Seeger.
- Casey 61, Marshall 42 — At Marshall, Ill., Jackson Parcel had 22 points and Connor Sullivan 14 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting Warriors, ranked 10th in Illinois Class A.
Jacob Clement had nine points and Nolan Clement five assists for Casey, now 12-4 overall and 3-0 in the LIC. Casey hosts Olney on Tuesday.
Marshall, 1-16 and 0-5, is at Martinsville next Friday.
- Robinson 71, Evansville Bosse 68 — At Evansville, the Maroons' big men all played well in an interstate victory.
Cooper Loll had 27 points and seven rebounds for Robinson, now 11-7, while Aidan Parker had 15 points and nine rebounds and Noah Gilmore 13 points and six rebounds. Robinson hosts Lawrenceville on Tuesday.
- Riverton Parke 83, Attica 14 — At Mecca, the host Panthers routed the winless Red Ramblers in a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 5-7, 1-2 in the WRC, Riverton Parke is at Southmont on Friday. Attica, 0-11 and 0-4, hosts Faith Christian on Saturday.
- North Daviess 81, Shakamak 55 — At Jasonville, Class 3A's third-ranked Cougars remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
North Daviess, 13-2 and 4-0 in the SWIAC, hosts Linton next Friday. Shakamak, 6-7 and 0-3, is at White River Valley that night.
Girls basketball
- Northview 44, South Putnam 26 — At Putnamville, Brynlee Clark had 21 points, Audri Spencer 12 and Reagin White 11 as the Knights picked up a Western Indiana Conference win.
Now 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the WIC, the Knights play Tuesday at Bloomington South. South Putnam, 6-11 and 2-6, is at Owen Valley on Saturday.
- Riverton Parke 32, Attica 28 — At Mecca, Bailey Duke had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the host Panthers ran their winning streak to four with a Wabash River Conference win.
Now 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the WRC, Riverton Parke is at North Central on Wednesday. Attica, 5-10 and 2-3, hosts Western Boone on Tuesday.
