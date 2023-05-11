West Vigo, ranked fifth in Class 3A high school baseball, beat Class A's fifth-ranked Clay City Eels in a five-inning game Thursday night.
Jacob Likens pitched a four-hitter for the Vikings, allowing no earned runs. Gabe Skelton was 2-for-2 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI. Ben Kearns was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI; Jaydon Bradbury was 1-for-3 with a RBI; and Grayson Porter, Carter Murphy, Garrett Pugh, Hunter Cottrell and Brian Chesshir all had a hit for West Vigo.
For Clay City, Lain Keller was 1-for-2 with a RBI; Wyatt Adams, Bryce Horton, and Braydon Baumgartner all had singles; Wyatt Johnson and Wyatt Adams scored a run for Clay City.
West Vigo (now 20-3) plays host to Northview Tuesday. Clay City (14-5) plays host to North Knox on Saturday.
In other baseball:
• Mooresville 13, Terre Haute North 3 — At Mooresville, the highly ranked Pioneers picked up a five-inning win to drop the Patriots to 6-9 for the season.
• Shakamak 5, Bloomfield 4 — At Jasonville, Gaven Gallagher's walkoff RBI single gave the host Lakers a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win and knocked the Cardinals out of a first-place tie.
Clay City can win the SWIAC outright by winning Tuesday at Eastern Greene.
Coaching
• Nevill to lead Knights — Shawn Nevill has been named boys high school basketball coach at Northview High School.
Nevill's appointment was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the school board on Thursday.
A West Vigo graduate, Nevill had a 59-60 record in five seasons at South Vermillion. He was not a head coach last season.
He replaces Michael Byrum, who announced he was stepping down after the end of the 2022-2023 season.
• Hart reopens recruitment — Indiana All-Star Joey Hart of Linton announced Thursday on Twitter that he has requested a release from his national letter of intent to play at Central Florida.
The all-state guard led the Miners to a runner-up finish in Class 2A in March.
Softball
• Terre Haute South 6, Linton 0 — At Linton, Emma Cesinger shut out the Miners with six strikeouts in a nonconference win for the Braves.
Marlee Loudermilk was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI to lead the Braves, while Annabel Coulston was also 2 for 3 and Peyton Simmons had an RBI.
• Terre Haute North 9, Mattoon 3 — At Mattoon, Ill., the visiting Patriots picked up an interstate victory.
• North Putnam 5, Riverton Parke 4 — At Roachdale, the host Cougars snapped the Panthers' nine-game winning streak.
Track
• Knights win again — At Brazil, host Northview won its third straight Western Indiana Conference boys championship.
The Knights had 110 points to 91.5 for Indian Creek, 67 for Edgewood, 64 for Sullivan and 58 for Owen Valley to complete the top five.
• Wildcats, Patriots prevail — At Cayuga, the South Vermillion boys and the Seeger girls earned Wabash River Conference championships.
In girls competition, Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central was a triple winner (100, 200, 300 hurdles) while double winners were Emma Simpson of Parke Heritage (100 hurdles, high jump), Hadessah Austin of Seeger (1,600, 3,200) and Paige Laffoon of Seeger (400, long jump).
Double winners in the boys meet were Jeremiah Ziebart of North Vermillion (shot put, discus) and Ethan Hernandez of Seeger (200, 400).
Tennis
• Brownsburg 3, Terre Haute South 1 — At Brownsburg, the visiting Braves got a win from Sarah Rowe at No. 1 singles.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Emma Jones 6-1, 6-1; Grace Dalton (B) def. Jessica Kallubhavi 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Emma Tranter (B) led Aja Irish 1-6, 6-1, 5-4, match ended by darkness.
Doubles — Ava Allen-Caroline Allen (B) def. Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich 6-0, 6-1; Ayla Lathrop-Aubrey Wagner (B) def. Briley Ireland-Jordan Miller 6-2, 6-2.
JV — South 2, Brownsburg 1.
Next -- Terre Haute South (12-8) hosts Plainfield (9 a.m.) and Avon (noon) on Saturday.
Golf
• Terre Haute North 169, South Vermillion 183 — At Hulman Links, Tucker Higgins of the Wildcats was medalist with a 40 but the Patriots had the next four best scores.
South Vermillion (183) — Tucker Higgins 40, Jase Cox 47, Daven Smith 47, Josiah McBride 49
Terre Haute North (169) — Nathan Fields 41, Josh Ferres 42, Abe Nasser 42, Cole Higham 44
Next — Both teams compete Saturday in the Ramblin' Reck Terre Haute North Invitational, also at Hulman Links.
• Thunderbirds win — At Phil Harris, Eastern Greene won a four-way meet with a score of 170, followed by Shakamak at 174, North Daviess at 188 and White River Valley at 197.
