Northview picked up a big win but frustration continued for West Vigo on Wednesday in high school soccer.
Northview went to Bloomington South and poured it on the Panthers, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-8. The Knights host Edgewood in a Western Indiana Conference match on Thursday.
The Vikings fell 3-1 to visiting South Putnam in a close WIC contest. West Vigo lost its first set 26-24, came back to win 25-21 but then lost 25-18 and 25-21. Now 1-4, West Vigo hosts Cloverdale on Thursday.
Tuesday
- Bloomington South 3, Terre Haute North 2 — At North, the Patriots lost a 27-25 first set but eventually battled back to force a fifth set.
A 15-10 outcome led to a Conference Indiana loss for the Patriots, 3-4, who play Sullivan on Monday. Bloomington South hosted Northview on Wednesday.
- Riverton Parke 3, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Panthers rolled to a nonconference win by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.
- Attica 3, Parke Heritage 2 — At Attica, the visiting Wolves battled back from a 2-0 deficit but lost a Wabash River Conference match by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
- Paris 3, North Vermillion 1 — At Cayuga, the visiting Tigers won their second straight by scores of 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.
Prep tennis
Tuesday
- Northview 3, Danville 2 — At Danville, the visiting Knights dominated the bottom of the lineup.
Derek Morrison's five-set win provided the winning point.
Singles — Jake Waits (D) def. Brayden Goff 6-3, 6-4; Chase Taylor (D) def. Gavin Roark 6-0, 6-0; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Cole Flick 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Braden Drzakowski-Dylan Williams 6-1, 6-2; Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Landon Kinser-Luke Stanam 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Northview won 4-0.
Next — Northview (3-0) plays Saturday at Edgewood against the Mustangs at 10 a.m. and Indian Creek later in the day.
Saturday
- Patriots win Greenwood Tournament — At Greenwood, Terre Haute North won three matches to take the championship of the Greenwood Tournament.
North beat Roncalli 5-0, the host Woodman 4-1 and Triton Central 5-0.
