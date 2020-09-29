Libero Emma Hopper reached the 1,000-dig mark for her high school volleyball career as Terre Haute South swept Vincennes Lincoln 3-0 in a home match.
Courtney Jones had 16 kills and 10 digs to go along with 34 assists from Mia Loyd as the Braves improved to 17-7 with the sweep of the Alices.
South has an unscheduled home match against Linton on Wednesday night. It was scheduled when both the Braves and Miners lost games against West Vigo this week.
Vincennes Lincoln=11=13=18
TH South=25=25=25
Highlights — For TH South, Mia Loyd had 34 assists, 7 digs; Emma Hopper had 18 digs; Courtney Jones had 16 kills, 10 digs; Mikaila Sullivan had 8 kills; Kaylee McDonald had 8 kills; Reagan Ealy had 5 digs.
Next — TH South (17-7, 2-2) hosts Linton on Wednesday.
In other volleyball action:
• TH North 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, Terre Haute North improved its record to 14-5 as it swept Shakamak.
Keely Davis had 23 digs. Victoria Elden had 14 assists. Julia Ross had 11 kills and Braxton Shelton had 10.
The Patriots next take part in the Edgewood Invitational on Saturday.
TH North=25=25=25
Shakamak=8=11=12
Highlights — For TH North, Keely Davis had 23 digs, 7 assists; Morgan Adams had 14 digs; Victoria Elden had 14 assists, 9 digs; Julia Ross had 11 kills; Sadie Egan had 11 assists, 11 digs; Braxton Shelton had 10 kills; Carly Mason had 10 assists; Marlee Craft had 6 kills; Grace Krawiec had 5 kills; Ellie Staggs had 5 kills.
Next — TH North (14-5) plays in the Edgewood Invitational on Saturday. Shakamak (5-14) hosts Linton on Thursday.
• Linton 3, Sullivan 0 — At Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 34 assists and Gentry Warrick (12), Haley Rose (10) and Jaylee Hayes (10) all reached double-digit kill totals in the win over the Golden Arrows. Korinne Gofourth led Sullivan with 13 digs.
Sullivan=11=23=19
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 17 assists, 7 digs; Korrine Gofourth had 13 digs; Parker Mischler had 8 digs, 6 kills; Allison Pelfrey had 7 digs; Kennedy Wagaman had 6 digs; Klaire Williams had 5 kills; For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 34 assists, 6 digs; Aubrey Ewers had 19 digs; Sophie Hale had 16 digs, 5 kills; Jaylee Hayes had 16 digs, 10 kills; Gentry Warrick had 12 kills, 10 digs; Haley Rose had 10 kills, 10 digs.
JV — Linton won 2-0.
Next — Linton (18-4) plays at TH South on Wednesday. Sullivan hosts Washington next Monday.
Football
• Indiana AP football polls — The Associated Press announced its state high school football polls on Tuesday:
6A
1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 260 1
2. Merrillville - 5-0 218 3
3. Lafayette Jeff - 6-0 200 4
4. Westfield - 5-1 166 7
5. Brownsburg - 5-1 154 2
6. Elkhart - 5-0 144 6
7. Carmel - 4-2 106 8
8. Indpls N. Central - 4-2 58 5
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-1 48 9
10. Lawrence North - 4-2 30 10
Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.
5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 6-0 260 1
2. Valparaiso - 3-0 218 2
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 5-1 214 3
4. New Palestine - 4-1 164 4
5. Whiteland - 5-1 146 6
6. Decatur Central - 4-2 122 7
7. Ev. North - 5-1 90 5
8. Michigan City - 3-1 82 10
9. Castle - 4-1 42 NR
10. Floyd Central - 4-2 40 8
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.
4A
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 6-0 256 1
2. Mooresville (2) 6-0 238 2
3. Ev. Central - 6-0 188 6
4. E. Central - 5-1 174 5
5. Indpls Roncalli - 4-1 142 7
6. Lowell - 5-0 108 8
7. Jasper - 5-1 102 3
8. Leo - 5-1 90 9
9. Hobart - 3-2 58 4
10. Columbia City - 6-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.
3A
1. Indpls Chatard (11) 5-1 256 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 230 2
3. Southridge (1) 6-0 200 3
4. W. Lafayette - 5-1 192 4
5. Danville - 4-0 154 5
6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 112 7
7. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-2 110 6
8. Norwell - 5-1 52 NR
9. N. Montgomery - 5-1 48 10
10. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 3-3 40 8
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.
2A
1. Andrean (12) 5-1 258 1
2. Eastbrook - 5-1 214 2
3. Pioneer - 5-1 202 4
4. Eastside (1) 6-0 182 5
5. Heritage Christian - 4-1 126 3
6. Triton Central - 4-1 106 7
7. Tell City - 5-1 98 6
8. Tipton - 4-1 82 8
9. Eastern (Greentown) - 6-0 66 9
10. S. Vermillion - 5-1 36 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.
Class A
1. S. Adams (10) 6-0 254 2
2. Indpls Lutheran (3) 5-1 222 1
3. Southwood - 6-0 202 4
4. W. Washington - 5-0 152 6
5. Covenant Christian - 6-0 148 8
6. S. Putnam - 6-0 124 7
7. Parke Heritage - 4-1 120 3
8. Adams Central - 4-2 86 5
9. N. Judson - 5-1 56 NR
10. Lafayette Catholic - 1-2 24 9
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.
