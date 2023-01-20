Joey Hart hit an 18-foot jumper with less than three seconds to play Friday night to cap a huge comeback and give visiting Linton a 47-45 win over North Daviess in another classic matchup between the two SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference boys high school basketball rivals.
North Daviess, ranked third in Class 3A and the 2022 Class A state champion, bolted out to an 18-6 lead and was still ahead 43-33 early in the fourth quarter.
Linton, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, rallied to tie the score at 45, then forced a turnover with eight seconds left. Hart hit the game-winner and the Cougars missed a shot at the buzzer.
Hart finished with 25 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and Logan Webb added 16 points for the Miners. Linton improved to 14-1, 4-0 in the SWIAC, and played Saturday at Owen Valley. North Daviess, 13-3 and 4-1, hosted Barr-Reeve on Saturday.
In other boys basketball Friday:
- Indian Creek 66, Northview 42 — At Brazil, the visiting Braves pulled away from the host Knights to remain unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Northview is now 4-10, 3-4 in the WIC, and hosts Cloverdale next Friday. Indian Creek, 8-4 and 7-0, hosted West Vigo on Saturday afternoon.
- South Vermillion 47, Greencastle 45 — At Clinton, Jack Moulton hit the game-winning basket as the Wildcats — trailing 38-29 after three quarters — had a thrilling comeback in their homecoming game.
Brayson Shoults had 11 points and Elliott Corenflos 10 for South Vermillion, now 6-9. The Wildcats play next Friday at Shakamak.
Cole Hutcheson had a game-high 20 points and freshman Sam Gooch added 14 for the Tiger Cubs, 2-12, who hosted Danville on Saturday.
- Riverton Parke 59, North Central 44 — At Mecca, the host Panthers improved to 6-8 with a nonconference win and host Parke Heritage next Friday.
North Central, now 8-6, hosts Bloomfield that night.
- Shakamak 43, White River Valley 38 — At Switz City, the visiting Lakers picked up their first SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win of the season.
Now 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the SWIAC, Shakamak hosts South Vermillion next Friday. WRV, 4-12 and 1-3, hosted Sullivan on Saturday.
- Parke Heritage 70, North Vermillion 34 — At Cayuga, the visiting Wolves rolled to a Wabash River Conference win and handed the Falcons their first conference loss.
Now 9-7, 2-1 in the WRC, Parke Heritage hosted Cascade on Saturday. North Vermillion, 2-12 and 1-1, is at Covington next Friday.
Girls basketball
- Indian Creek 46, Northview 29 — At Brazil, the host Knights led the second-ranked Class 3A team 18-16 late in the second quarter Friday night, then didn't score again until the fourth quarter.
Indian Creek, which led 22-18 at halftime and 32-18 after three quarters, is now 20-1 and 8-0 in the Western Indiana Conference. The Braves hosted West Vigo on Saturday afternoon.
Northview, 14-8 and 7-3, got 11 points from Katie Buchanan and nine from Reagin White and play Tuesday at Clay City.
- Sullivan 59, Cloverdale 19 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows moved into a tie for second place in the Western Indiana Conference with a one-sided win.
Avery Wiltermood had 13 points and Jacie Wilson 10 for Sullivan, now 14-8 overall and 8-2 in the WIC. The Arrows play Tuesday at Linton.
Cloverdale, 1-20 and 0-10, got seven points from Kiersten Wade, six from Emily Mann and five from Sydney Bernard and will host South Vermillion on Monday.
