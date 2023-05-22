The Wabash Valley's ranked high school softball teams, Sullivan and Clay City, rolled to easy first-round sectional victories Monday night.
At Linton, the Golden Arrows scored 10 times in the top of the sixth inning to turn a one-sided game into a full-blown rout. Now 27-3, Class 2A's fourth-ranked team defeated South Knox 18-2.
At Clay City, the host Eels beat Dugger Union 10-0 in five innings, ending a 6-12 season for the Bulldogs.
Kate Ridgway struck out 14 batters in six innings for Sullivan, led offensively by Lexi Grindstaff, 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Aphtyn Earley, 3 for 5 with her first high school homer, two runs and three RBI; Mylee Vandevender, 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBI; Jaylynn Hobbs 2 for 4 with four runs; Kensley Wiltermood, 2 for 4 with three runs; Avery Wiltermood, 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBI; Jocey Wible, 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI; and Klaire Williams, 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.
Sullivan plays Mitchell on Tuesday after the Bluejackets defeated the host Miners 8-6 in Monday's first game.
The only game Monday at Clay City -- but not the only outcome -- was finished in a hurry.
Hannah Harris was 3 for 3 with two homers and seven RBI as the Eels breezed to victory. Also for Clay City, winning pitcher Lizzy Sinders was 3 for 3 with two runs; Kam Rhodes 2 for 2; Lexi Thompson 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; and Faith Mitchell 1 for 3 with two runs. Jordyn Smith and Saige Stahl had hits for Dugger.
Just one game will be played at Clay City on Tuesday, because White River Valley has forfeited its game against Shakamak due to not having enough healthy players.
Bloomfield plays Cloverdale on Tuesday, with the winner facing Shakamak on Wednesday. Clay City meets North Central in Wednesday's opener.
Baseball
- West Vigo 2, Shakamak 1 -- At Jasonville, Jaxon Cox of the Lakers took a 1-0 lead into the top of the seventh inning but gave up a double to Brian Chesshir and a two-out, two-run, game-winning homer to Ben Kearns.
Jacob Likens pitched five strong innings for West Vigo, 24-3, which begins sectional play Wednesday at Owen Valley. Shakamak, 12-10, is idle until next Monday.
- Sullivan 8, North Central 1 -- At Farmersburg, Tyler Kellett pitched six innings, allowing one hit and no runs, as the Golden Arrows won their county rivalry game.
Isaak Osborne and Conner McCrary each went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Sullivan, while Ty Hamilton was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs and Jaden Norris was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
