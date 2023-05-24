Sullivan overcame a rare loss by No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart, defeating Greencastle 4-1 in the Crawfordsville Regional semifinals for girls high school tennis Tuesday.
The 22-1 Golden Arrows advanced to face Benton Central for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Benton Central defeated the host Athenians 4-1 in the other semifinal match Tuesday.
Playing at No. 3 singles Tuesday, freshman Ally McKinney probably had the most impressive triumph for Sullivan. She came out on top of a 6-1, 6-0 decision.
Singles — Allison Landry (G) def. Hanna Burkhart 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (4); Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Madelyn Landry 6-4, 7-5; Ally McKinney (S) def. Addison Fowler 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Sophia Riggle-Caroline Gooch 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Parker Mishler-Ella King (S) def. Isabella Monnett-Liberty Amis 6-1, 6-1.
Next — Sullivan (19-1 in dual matches) advanced to take on Benton Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Crawfordsville Regional championship.
Softball
• Lions bow out — Marshall's memorable postseason run concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to the host team in the Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional of the Illinois state tournament.
Tuesday's winners — Tolono and Effingham St. Anthony, a 2-1 winner over Bloomington Central Catholic — will play Saturday morning for the sectional title.
• Arrows, Warriors win semifinals — In the Class 2A Linton Sectional, Sullivan beat Eastern Greene 11-1 in one semifinal game on Tuesday, while North Knox beat Mitchell 8-7 in other. The two winners were scheduled to play for the title Wednesday night.
• Clovers advance — In the Class A Clay City Sectional, Cloverdale beat Bloomfield 8-4 in Tuesday's semifinal game, setting up Wednesday's championship matchup with Shakamak. Because White River Valley lacked enough players, Shakamak won Tuesday's other semifinal via forfeit.
• Wildcats, Cougars reach final — In the Class 2A Southmont Sectional, South Vermillion beat Greencastle 7-5 in Tuesday's semifinal round, followed by North Putnam's 16-2 win over host Southmont. The Wildcats and Cougars were scheduled to vie for the title Wednesday.
Boys golf
• Wildcats lose narrowly — At Clinton, South Vermillion got a 41 from co-medalist Tucker Higgins, but the host Wildcats fell 182-184 to Covington on Tuesday at Geneva Hills.
Coye Ferguson also shot a 41 for Covington. South Vermillion finished its regular season with a 6-7 record. The Wildcats will compete in the Wabash River Conference championships Tuesday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Fountain Central 182, South Vermillion 184
Individual scores — Tucker Higgins (SV) 41, Coye Ferguson (C) 41, Josiah Mcbride (SV) 44, Urban Roarks (C) 44, Brayson Shoults (SV) 47, Austin Stein (C) 47, Layton Wooster (C) 50, Eli Holmes (C) 51, Jase Cox (SV) 52, Daven Smith (SV) 53. South Vermillion JV leader: Jack Moulton (co-medalist) 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.