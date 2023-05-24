The Sullivan girls tennis team kept its strong season going with a 4-1 high school victory over Greencastle on Tuesday in the Crawfordsville Regional.
The Golden Arrows lost only the No. 1 singles match, which was a close one.
Sullivan is now 22-1 for the season. The Arrows were scheduled to play Benton Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfordsville for the regional title.
Singles — Allison Landry (G) def. Hanna Burkhart (S), 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4); Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Madelyn Landry (G), 6-4, 7-5; Ally McKinney (S) def. Addison Fowler (G), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S) def. Caroline Gooch/Sophia Riggle (G), 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Ella King/Parker Mischler (S) def. Liberty Amis/Isabella Monnett (G), 6-1, 6-1.
Prep softball
• Lions bow out — Marshall's memorable postseason run concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to the host team in the Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional of the Illinois state tournament.
Tuesday's winners — Tolono and Effingham St. Anthony, a 2-1 winner over Bloomington Central Catholic — play Saturday morning for the sectional title.
• Arrows, Warriors win semifinals — In the Class 2A Linton Sectional, Sullivan beat Eastern Greene 11-1 in one semifinal game on Tuesday, while North Knox beat Mitchell 8-7 in other. The two winners were scheduled to play for the title Wednesday night.
• Clovers advance — In the Class A Clay City Sectional, Cloverdale beat Bloomfield 8-4 in Tuesday's semifinal game, setting up Wednesday's championship matchup with Shakamak. Because White River Valley lacked enough players, Shakamak won Tuesday's other semifinal via a forfeit.
• Wildcats, Cougars reach final — In the Class 2A Southmont Sectional, South Vermillion beat Greencastle 7-5 in Tuesday's semifinal round, followed by North Putnam's 16-2 win over host Southmont. The Wildcats and Cougars were scheduled to vie for the title Wednesday.
Prep boys golf
• Wildcats lose narrowly — At Clinton, South Vermillion got a 41 from co-medalist Tucker Higgins, but the host Wildcats fell by a slim 182-184 score to Covington on Tuesday at Geneva Hills.
Coye Ferguson also shot a 41 for Covington. South Vermillion finished its regular season with a 6-7 record. The Wildcats will compete in the Wabash River Conference Championship on Tuesday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Fountain Central 182, South Vermillion 184
Individual results — Tucker Higgins (SV) 41, Coye Ferguson (C) 41, Josiah Mcbride (SV) 44, Urban Roarks (C) 44, Brayson Shoults (SV) 47, Austin Stein (C) 47, Layton Wooster (C) 50, Eli Holmes (C) 51, Jase Cox (SV) 52, Daven Smith (SV) 53. South Vermillion JV results: Jack Moulton (co-medalist) 54, Thomas Hux 55, Zane Matherly 57, Tristen Cox 59.
