Terre Haute North junior Nathan Fields shot a 38 to take medalist honors in the Patriots' 175-190 victory over visiting Parke Heritage on Tuesday at Hulman Links.
Also for North, Bishop and Ferres shot 44 each, with Lee and Higham both added 49s. For Parke Heritage, Schelsky shot a 44 and Cosby a 46.
Prep Baseball
• Clay City 15, Dugger Union 0 — The Eels rode six runs in the third inning to a blowout win Wednesday.
Bryce Ricketts, Collin Dryer, Logan Stoelting, Luke Laswell and Sam Nicoson batted in runners in that frame. Braydon Baumgartner got the pitching win, allowing two hits and no runs in four innings while fanning eight.
Wyatt Adams had two hits in as many at-bats.
• Cumberland 12, Robinson 5 — In Illinois action, the Pirates ran off 12 unanswered runs Tuesday.
The Maroons were led by Liston and Davis with two hits, apiece. Liston had a pair of doubles. Shipman led the squad with two runs and a steal.
The Maroons had five errors and nine hits while the Pirates had 11 hits.
Then in a Wednesday game at Robinson, the Maroons held off visiting Richland County for a 7-6 Maroons victory. Robinson's five-run second inning made the difference. Cole Weber homered for Robinson, and Wesley Liston drove in two runs. Righthander Marcus Nantz got the pitching win for Robinson, and righty Chayse Aldrich quelled a Richland County rally in the top of the seventh, getting the final two outs and a save.
The Maroons (7-16 overall, 3-3 in the Little Illini Conference) play 4:30 p.m. Friday at Oblong.
Prep Softball
• Terre Haute North 4, Clay City 3 — The Patriots overcame a 2-0 hole hole in the top of the first inning for a comeback win Tuesday.
North withstood four errors by scoring three runs in the third frame.
Left fielder Bolen was one of five Patriots with hits and led the team with two RBI and center fielder Strange had one.
Pitcher Burk went a complete game with six hits allowed, two earned runs, four walks and five strikeouts.
The Eels had three miscues and one more hit than North.
Shortstop Thompson had a homer and the team's only two RBI.
Pitcher Sinders went six innings with five hits, three earned runs, three walks and six fanned batters.
• Sullivan 7, West Vigo 5 — A four-run fifth inning by the Golden Arrows built a 7-1 advantage as they fended off West Wednesday.
Wiltermood, Hobbs, Grindstaff and Wible all had two hits. Wiltermood led the squad with two RBI and homers.
Hobbs went a complete game in the circle for a win with eight hits, four earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Lindley went seven innings with nine hits, five earned runs, six walks and five strikeouts in the loss.
• Robinson 7, Richland County 6 — The Maroons rode a bottom of the fifth five-run surge to a win Wednesday in Illinois action.
Robinson scored seven runs with just four hits. The Maroons had four walks and capitalized on two errors.
Weber had a solo home run. Aldrich had a steal.
Prep Boys Golf
• West Vigo 188, South Vermillion 209 — At Matthews Park Tuesday, the Vikings' No. 2 Derek Dean emerged as the low medalist with a score of 45, while the Wildcats struggled to maintain their form.
The low score for South Vermillion came from Tucker Higgins with a 48 and the team failed to field another golfer lower than 52.
William Marrs of West Vigo was the JV low medalist at 44.
The Wildcats face Northview at Geneva Hills Golf Club Thursday.
Prep Girls Tennis
• Sullivan 4, Terre Haute North 1 — The Golden Arrows got wins from Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce, Ally McKinney and doubles pairing Ella King-Parker Mischler Wednesday.
North won a point in the No. 1 doubles match when Hannah Wineinger-Rigley Irby rebounded from a first-set loss and won two including the 6-4 decider.
Sullivan (15-0) is at Parker Heritage Thursday.
Prep Boys Tennis
• Olney 8, Paris 1 — No. 5 singles player Drake Bartos of Paris was the lone singles player to win, 6-0, 6-1, Wednesday.
In No. 1 doubles, Mitchell-Wells lost 6-2, twice.
Paris 7-7 (4-2 LIC) faces Urbana Thursday.
• Paris 4, Mt. Carmel 3 — Paris took the bottom three singles matches Tuesday.
Robert Wells, Aidan Creech and Carter Fox lost only one game combined. David and Drake Bartos won 6-0, 6-0 to help fuel the win.
• Newton 6, Robinson 3 — The Maroons broke through for wins in the No. 5 and 6 singles matches, but the Eagles prevailed on Wednesday.
Singles — Ben Street (N) def. Eli Rosborough (R) 6-3 , 6-0; Joao Sandoval (N) def. Aiden Elder (R) 6-3 , 6-1; Isaac Kocher (N) def. Derek Steward (R) 6-3 , 6-1; Alex Bigard (N) def. Cody Waggoner (R) 6-4 , 6-4; Duke Thompson (R) def. Wesley Britton (N) 6-0 , 6-3; Jameson Poorman (R) def. Brennan Bigard (N) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Ben Street-Isaac Kocher (N) def. Eli Rosborough-Aiden Elder (R) 6-2 , 6-3; Joao Sandoval-Alex Bigard (N) def. Derek Steward-Cody Waggoner (R) 6-3 , 6-2; Duke Thompson-Cash Veteto (R) def. Brennan Bigard-Wesley Britton (N) 6-1 , 6-2.
