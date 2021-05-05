PREP ROUNDUP: Edgewood edges Northview in battle of 3A ranked softball teams

Edgewood is ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A high school softball coaches' poll and Northview is 15th.
They met in Ellettsville on Wednesday in a Western Indiana Conference matchup and very little separated them.
Edgewood was able to just edge the Knights 5-4 as a seventh-inning walk-off double put the Mustangs over the top.
Northview led 4-0, but Edgewood scored four in the sixth and the winning run in the seventh off of Northview's Lauren Sackett.
Northview's 10-game win streak came to a close as the Knights fell to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in the WIC. The Knights play at Bloomington North on Thursday.
In other softball action:
• Sullivan 13, West Vigo 8 — At Sullivan, a six-run sixth inning proved decisive for the Golden Arrows after West Vigo had pulled within a run.
Gracie Shorter was 4-for-5 for the Golden Arrows. Adelynn Harris and Kenzie Rice had three hits each for the Vikings and Piper Beeler homered.
West Vigo=003=302=0=-=8=12=4
Sullivan=223=600=X=-13=14=2
W — Ridgeway. L — Funk.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Adelynn Harris was 3-for-4 and had a 2B, Piper Beeler had a HR and 4 RBI, Alex Barnaby was 2-for-4, Kenzie Rice was 3-for-3; For Sullivan, Avery Wiltermood was 2-for-4, Gracie Shorter was 4-for-5 with two doubles, Delainey Shorter was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Jocey Wible was 2-for-4, Klaire Williams was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Next — West Vigo hosts Parke Heritage on Thursday. Sullivan (13-5, 5-1) plays at Cloverdale on Tuesday.
• North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 0 — At Cayuga, the Falcons earned the Wabash River Conference triumph.
• Casey 15, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors improved to 9-2 with the nonconference win. Emma Mason had 4 RBI, including a triple, for the Warriors.
Baseball
• Edgewood 4, Northview 3 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs won in walkoff fashion via a sacrifice fly. Dylan Zentko had 2 RBI for the Knights.
• Riverton Parke 20, North Vermillion 0 — At Cayuga, Derek Lebron, Hunter Collings, CJ O’Dell, and Peyton Robins combined to pitch a perfect game as the Panthers earned the Wabash River Conference victory.
Girls tennis
• West Vigo 4, Linton 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings earned the nonconference win over the Miners.
Boys golf
Tuesday
• TH North 166, Parke Heritage 193 — At Hulman Links, Cole Higham and Trey Steadman tied for the low round for the Patriots with a 41. Linder Stewart was lowest for the Wolves with a 45.
TH NORTH (166) — Cole Higham 41, Trey Steadman 41, Gavin Connor 42, Nathan Fields 42, Logan Schuld 46, Zack McCreery 48, John Lee 52, Blake Harden 54.
PARKE HERITAGE (193) — Linder Stewart 45, Evan James 46, Tony Wood 48, Kayleb Price 54, Sutton Ramsey 56, Bryce Dooley 62, Owen Rolison 62.
