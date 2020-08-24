West Vigo's girls soccer team knocked off North Knox 3-0 in a nonconference match on Monday.
Corynn DeGroote scored two goals, one assisted by Kyarra DeGroote. The other Vikings goal was tallied by Katelynn Fennell. Avery Funk had 10 saves.
West Vigo is 2-0 and hosts Northview on Wednesday.
In other soccer action:
Girls
• Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1 - At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won via penalty kicks by a 3-2 margin.
Boys
• Covington 4, West Vigo 2 - At Covington, the Vikings fell to one of the better small-school teams in the area.
• Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1 - At Sullivan, the boys match also went to PKs and Sullivan won those 5-3.
Tennis
• South Putnam 3, Sullivan 2 - At Sullivan, the visiting Eagles won two of the three singles matches to earn the victory.
Singles - Trey Blades (SP) def. Houston Ferree 6-0, 6-3; Nate Clearwaters (SP) def. Scott Fusco 6-4, 6-4; Drew Baker (Su) def. Brady Robinson (SP), 7-5, 2-6, (16-14).
Doubles - Jared Couch-Koby Wood (Su) def. Marcus Robinson-Ethan Wallace (SP), 6-1, 7-5; Trystan Smithers-Eli Smith (SP) def. Noah Kincaid-Hunter Pirtle 6-3, 6-4.
JV - South Putnam won 1-0.
Next - Sullivan (2-4) hosts Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
Golf
• Terre Haute South 178, South Putnam 215 - At Rea Park, Sophie Boyll shot a 41 to lead the Braves, who are now 5-1 for the season.
TH South (178) - Sophie Boyll 41, Grace Kidwell 44, Abi English 46, Abi Haller 47, Avery Kerr 49, Ellie Anderson 58, Fin Sawyer 60.
South Putnam (215) - Alex Steffy 49, Maddie Newby 53, Kortnee Starks 54, Bree Sutterland 59, Meg Arnold 61, Ava Watson 64, Allie Newby 65.
Next - South (5-1) plays Northview and TH North at Forest Park on Thursday.
• Terre Haute North 184, Greencastle 203 - At Greencastle, Nikki Bonilla shot a 42 as the Patriots prevailed in a dual match at Tiger Pointe Country Club.
TH North (184) - Nikki Bonilla 42, Rylee Roscoe 44, Karson Hart 49, Emma Lubbehusen 49, Paige Loughmiller 50, Celine Park 56.
Next - North plays Northview and TH South at Forest Park on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Princeton 3, Sullivan 0 - At Princeton, Parker Mischler had 14 kills in a losing effort for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan=19=20=25=19
Princeton=25=25=20=25
Highlights - For Sullivan, Parker Mischler had 14 kills, 13 digs, 7 aces; Madalyn Rinck had 34 assists; Kennedy Wagaman had 11 kills; Annie Smith had 22 digs; Korinne Gofourth had 10 digs; Mallory Pike had 5 digs.
JV - Princeton won 3-0.
Next - Sullivan hosts Greencastle on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 3, Cloverdale 0 - At Clinton, the Wildcats swept a nonconference match.
• Parke Heritage 3, Northview 0 - At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves won 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 in a nonconference pairing.
