Terre Haute South blanked Southport 5-0 on Saturday in a Conference Indiana road match and faces Sullivan at 5 p.m. Monday at South.
Sullivan was undefeated going into its Saturday match, and both the Braves and the Golden Arrows have beaten Terre Haute North, meaning Monday's match is an effective sectional preview.
Terre Haute South 5, Southport 0
Singles -- Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Carlie Streit 6-1, 6-2; Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Avanell Traylor 6-3, 6-1; Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Mary Cer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles -- Savannah Semmler-Emily Wilson (THS) def. Ngun Mawi-Esther Pui 7-5, 6-3; Briley Ireland-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Dawt Par-Nomi Par 6-1, 6-0.
JV -- South 6, Southport 2.
Next -- Terre Haute South (11-7, 3-2 Conference Indiana) hosts Sullivan on Monday.
Baseball
- Brownsburg 7, Terre Haute North 3 -- At Brownsburg, the host Bulldogs hit a couple of two-run homers that kept the visiting Patriots at bay on Saturday.
Now 6-7, North hosts West Vigo on Tuesday.
- Danville 10, South Vermillion 8 -- At Danville, Ill., the visiting Wildcats took an early 5-1 lead, gave up nine unanswered runs, then couldn't fight all the way back.
Dylan Conder was 2 for 3 for South Vermillion while Parker Weir and Easton Terry were both 1 for 3 with two runs; Braden Richardson 1 for 4 with a two-run homer; and Aden Wallace 1 for 4 with two RBI. The Wildcats play Monday at Attica.
- Linton 4, Shakamak 0 -- At Jasonville, Luke McDonald pitched a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts and set the tone by striking out the side after the Lakers had loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first inning.
Shakamak's loss leaves Clay City and Bloomfield at the top of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference standings. Shakamak hosts Bloomfield on Thursday, while Linton plays Tuesday at North Knox.
- Panthers swept -- At Covington, the host Trojans defeated Riverton Parke 5-3 and 15-1 in Wabash River Conference play.
Collett Sanders had a single and double and A.J. Goff pitched a complete game for the Panthers in the opener, and Ashton Lowry had a single and double and drove in the only run for the visitors in the second game.
Friday
- West Vigo 8, North Daviess 3 -- At West Vigo, Class 3A's fifth-ranked Vikings celebrated Senior Night by beating Class A's 10th-ranked Cougars.
Jacob Likens pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the home team, striking out 11 and allowing just one earned run. Ben Kearns was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBI, Carter Murphy and Gabe Skelton hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and Brian Chesshir drove in the other run with a double.
Now 16-3, West Vigo plays Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
- Vincennes Lincoln 6, Sullivan 4 — At Sullivan, the visiting Alices scored twice in each of the last two innings to come from behind.
Conner McCrary, Ty Hamilton and Kailer Johnson each had a hit and an RBI for the 7-12 Golden Arrows.
- Robinson 4, OPH 1 -- At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons won a Crawford County rivalry game over Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville to improve to 8-16 for the year.
Winning pitcher Julian Parker struck out 12 in six innings and Daniel Davis had a hit, a run and an RBI for Robinson. Bentley Cook was 2 for 3 and Riley Blank had a double for the only three hits for OPH, now 4-15.
Softball
- Sullivan 7, Clay City 1 -- At Clay City, Kate Ridgway pitched a three-hitter and three hits of her own, including a homer, as the visiting Golden Arrows prevailed in a game between ranked teams in Class 2A and Class A.
Lexi Grindstaff was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI and Aphtyn Earley was 2 for 3 for Sullivan. Lizzy Sinders, Faith Mitchell and Karlee Smith had the hits for the Eels.
- Panthers keep streak going -- At Covington, visiting Riverton Parke swept a Wabash River Conference doubleheader over the Trojans by scored of 13-3 and 14-9.
The Panthers have won seven straight games.
Friday
- Avon 7, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, Class 4A's seventh-ranked Avon led Class A's ninth-ranked Clay City 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning Friday when the Orioles plated runners twice in each of the next three frames.
Lexi Thompson and Lizzy Sinders recorded the Eels only hits with one each.
The Orioles were visiting the hometown of their coach, Harley (Sinders) Skinner, daughter of Eels coach Jason Sinders (and sister of Lizzy Sinders).
Golf
- Braves third -- At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South got a 78 from Nick Stewart and a 79 from Kyle Kennedy and placed third among 24 teams Saturday at the North Central Invitational.
- Wildcats fourth -- At Tiger Pointe, South Vermillion placed fourth Saturday at the Greencastle Invitational.
The host Tiger Cubs won with a 351, five shots better than Southmont. South Vermillion shot 389, three shots behind third-place Indian Creek.
Tucker Higgins led South Vermillion with an 80 while Josiah McBride shot 98, Daven Smith 105, Jase Cox 106 and Zane Matherly 113. South Vermillion plays Parke Heritage on Monday at Matthews Park.
