Terre Haute South and West Vigo picked up victories in girls high school soccer Tuesday night.
- Terre Haute South 6, Monrovia 3 -- At South, Breena Ireland had three goals to lead the Braves to a nonconference win.
Ireland scored South's first goal, assisted by Mallory Rich. Alayla Connelly and Cassidy Pettijohn got the next two, Ireland the fourth and sixth, and Ellie Luken had a goal assisted by Kennidy Dillion.
Now 8-0-1, South has a big conference match Wednesday at Bloomington South.
- West Vigo 5, North Putnam 0 -- At Roachdale, Lily Krause had four saves as the Vikings won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Masyn Fisk put the Vikings on the board first. Jessa Bark scored, assisted by Dusty Welker, and then Welker tallied on an assist from Chloe Guevara. Alivia Stark had the last two scores for the Vikings.
Now 4-5, West Vigo plays Monday at South Vermillion.
