Nineteenth-ranked Terre Haute South shot a 159 to defeat host Northview (202) and Terre Haute North (204) in girls high school golf play Wednesday at Forest Park in Brazil.
South's Avery Cassell led the way with a 38 and Rylee Roscoe was one stroke behind her. Delaney Ferres led the Patriots with a 43 and Amber Moreland led the Knights with a 46.
Terre Haute South (159) — Rylee Roscoe 39, Avery Cassell 38, Presley White 40, Gabbie Blakeney 42, Abi English 44, Holly Clapp 54, Abby Clark 43, Ellie Anderson 53.
Terre Haute North (204) — Delaney Ferres 43, Kendall Nicoson 60, Ally McDonald 45, Aubrey Ervin 56, Ella Tapy 66.
Northview (202) — Maci Brimberry 56, Amber Moreland 46, Mia Tribble 62, Kabella Bailey 52, Marley Baumgartner 48.
Volleyball
Wednesday
• Terre Haute North 3, Crawfordsville 0 — At North, the host Patriots won their second match in a row by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-15.
• Owen Valley 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings dropped a Western Indiana Conference match to the Patriots by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.
• Riverton Parke 3, North Montgomery 1 — At Linden, the visiting Panthers recovered from a third-set loss to down the Chargers 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13.
• Linton 3, Clay City 0 -- Audrey Warrick got her 1,000th assist for the Miners during their 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 win over the Eels. Linton is 11-4, 2-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Boys tennis
Wednesday
• Northview 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, Brayden Goff lost just two games at No. 1 singles to lead the Knights to a sweep.
Singles — Brayden Goff (Nv) def Banx Mathis 6-2, 6-0; Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Conner Daily 6-3, 6-3; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Owen Smith 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Justin Brown-Holden Nagy 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Questyn Hardesty-Silas Nagy 6-0, 6-3.
JV — Northview 2, Linton 0.
Next — Northview was slated to host Sullivan on Thursday.
Girls tennis
Wednesday
• Paris 9, Champaign St. Thomas More 0 — At Urbana, Ill., the Tigers won their second shutout in as many days.
Singles — Emerson Barrett (P) def. Catherine Ra 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 1-0 (10-3); Graci Watson (P) def. Lauren Waldhoff 6-1, 6-1; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Luciana Grant 6-1, 6-3; Myah Bartos (P) def. Norah LaMontagne 6-1, 6-2; Shelby Fry (P) def. Ony Okolo 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Ava Barrett (P) def. Giulia Bedini Jacobini 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — E.Barrett-Watson (P) def. Ra-Waldhoff 6-2, 6-1; Bartos-Moreschi (P) def. Grant-LaMontagne 6-1, 6-4; A.Barrett-Fry (P) def. Lydia Case-Okolo 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Paris (3-0) hosts defending Little Illini Conference champion Robinson on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Wednesday
• Bloomington South 3, Terre Haute North 1 — At Bloomington, the 12th-ranked Panthers held off the Patriots in a Conference Indiana match.
Now 1-3-1, the Patriots compete Friday and Saturday at Hoosier Cup in Bloomington.
• White River Valley 4, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the visiting Wolverines won a nonconference match.
