Visiting Terre Haute South closed out its high school baseball regular-season schedule Saturday by beating host Parke Heritage 7-1 and 6-1.
Nathan Wright had four hits and five RBI for the day for the Braves, going 2 for 4 with three RBI in the opener and 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBI in the second game.
Ty Stultz had a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the first game while Cam Hokewas 2 for 4 with two runs and Brady Weidenbrenner 1 for 3 with two runs. In the second game, Stultz was 2 for 2 and Brady Weidenbenner 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Kyle Harpold was 1 for 3 with a double for Parke Heritage in the first game, while Lewie Woody was 2 for 3 and B.T. Luce 2 for 4 in the second game. The Wolves head into sectional play with a 10-15 record.
South also won 7-4 Friday night at North Daviess, with Ross Olsen going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI, Brady Weidenbrenner going 2 for 4 and Hoke scoring twice. The 15-10 Braves play Wednesday against Avon at Brownsburg.
- Knights lose twice -- At Bedford, Northview lost 12-4 to Mt. Vernon (Posey) and 15-1 to the host Stars in a tournament at Bedford North Lawrence.
- Riverton Parke 5, North Putnam 1 -- At Roachdale, the visiting Panthers won a nonconference game to finish 14-11 for the regular season.
- Thunderbirds win two -- At Attica, North Central defeated the host team 12-2 and downed Gary 21st Century 21-7 to finish its regular season on a high note.
Wyatt Ison had four hits against Attica and was part of a no-hitter on the mound along with Kam Fagg and Kagen Taylor.
- Casey 4, Cumberland 2 -- At Neoga, Ill., the Warriors won an Illinois Class 2A regional championship and will play Effingham St. Anthony on Wednesday at Altamont.
Friday
- West Vigo 10, South Vermillion 0 — At West Vigo, Ben Kearns threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a home run (his 10th), two doubles and an RBI.
Gabe Skelton had a three-run homer (his ninth), Carter Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Garrett Pugh was 1 for 3 with two RBI, Grayson Porter was 1 for 2 with two RBI and Kaleb Marrs was 1 for 2 with an RBI for West Vigo. For South Vermillion, Braxton Richardson had the only hit.
West Vigo (23-3) is at Shakamak on Monday. South Vermillion (15-9) plays Indian Creek on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.
Softball
- Dugger Union 21, Evansville Bosse 4 -- At Evansville, the Bulldogs won in a rout to finished a 6-11 regular season.
Jordyn Smith drove in five runs with three hits, Brae Simpson drove in four runs and Arianna Frazee had a double and three RBI for Dugger.
Friday
- Marshall 12, St. Joseph-Ogden 8 -- At Sullivan, Ill., the Lions won the Illinois Class 2A Sullivan Regional, the first regional championship in school history.
Marshall plays the host school on Tuesday at the Tolono (Unity) Sectional.
- Northview 8, North Central 4 -- At Brazil, Brynn Varner had a double and two RBI in a losing cause for the Thunderbirds.
- Sullivan 7, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, the Lady Arrows rode five runs in the first frame to a win Friday.
Jaylynn Hobbs and Lexi Grindstaff notched a pair of hits, each, with five combined batted in. Hobbs had a double. Kate Ridgway was 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs and Mylee Vandevender 1 for 3 with two runs. The Golden Arrows (26-3) begin the Class 2A Linton Sectional on Monday against South Knox.
Lizzy Leitgabel paced the Panthers with two hits, a steal and a triple. The Panthers (17-9) face Covington on Monday to begin the Class A Riverton Parke Sectional.
Tennis
Boys
Friday
- Tiger pair advances -- At Danville, Ill., Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells of Paris qualfied for the state finals by winning their first two doubles matches at the Danville Sectional. Play continued Saturday.
Paris results -- Hudson David 1-1, Drake Bartos 0-1, Marcus Mitchell-Robert Wells 2-0, Aidan Creech-Harris Romero 0-2
