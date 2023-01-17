Visiting Terre Haute South raced to a 38-5 lead at halftime Tuesday night and went on to a 58-14 win over Charleston in an interstate girls high school basketball game.
Presley White had a game-high 20 points for the Braves, while Indy Nichols added 14 and Katherine Sarver nine. Now 7-13, South hosts Bloomington South on Thursday.
In other girls high school basketball:
- Bloomfield 48, West Vigo 39 -- At West Vigo, the visiting Cardinals blew open a close game in the third quarter and West Vigo's fourth-quarter comeback wasn't enough in a nonconference game.
Katelyn Fennell had a game-high 17 points and Delaney Marrs added 12 for the Vikings. Delaney Richardson scored 14 for Bloomfield while Ruby Myers and Brianna Bucher had 10 each.
West Vigo, now 7-13, plays Saturday at Indian Creek. Bloomfield, 9-12, hosts Linton on Thursday.
- Bloomington South 42, Northview 35 -- At Bloomington, Audri Spencer had 14 points and Brynlee Clarke added 12 but the Knights fell short in a nonconference game.
Northview is now 13-7 and hosts Edgewood on Thursday. Bloomington South, 10-7, is at Terre Haute South that night.
- Paris 54, Mt. Carmel 13 -- At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Tigers won their semifinal game of the Little Illini Conference Tournament to improve to 20-2 for the season. The championship game is Thursday.
Boys basketball
- Casey 60, Olney 56 -- At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors remained unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play by knocking off one of the other conference contenders.
Jackson Parcel had 25 points for the Warriors while Connor Sullivan added 12 and Jacob Clement 10. Nolan Clement had five assists.
Now 13-4 overall, 4-0 in the LIC, Casey plays Thursday at Crab Orchard. Olney, 14-4 and 3-2, is idle until the Little Illini Conference Tournament that begins Saturday.
- Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42 -- At Robinson, Ill., Cooper Loll had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Noah Gilmore scored 17 as the Maroons won a Little Illini Conference game by outscoring the Indians 33-17 after halftime.
Now 12-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play, Robinson plays Saturday in the Little Illini Conference Tournament at Olney. Lawrenceville, with 23 points from Maddox Pargin, is 17-4 and 3-2.
