Terre Haute South dominated the Washington Invitational in girls high school golf Saturday at Country Oaks.
Which is significant for a couple of reasons.
Obviously winning, by 16 strokes over runner-up Corydon Central, is one of them. Coach Cara Stuckey's Braves had three scores under 80, with Avery Cassell shooting 77, Presley White 78 and Rylee Roscoe 79.
The second reason is that the regional tournament next month will be on the same course. The Braves have moved up to 13th in the state rankings, and no southwestern Indiana team is ranked ahead of them.
Terre Haute North showed improvement in shooting a 402 for ninth place at Washington, with Delaney Ferres shooting a 79 to lead the way.
Washington Invitational
Team scores — Terre Haute South 316, Corydon Central 332, Bloomington South 352, Evansville Memorial 360, Evansville Mater Dei 364, Washington 367, Evansville North 371, Barr-Reeve 378, Mt. Vernon 389, Terre Haute North 402, Springs Valley 421, North Knox 433, Bloomington North 449, Evansville Central 466, Vincennes Lincoln incomplete, Vincennes Rivet incomplete, South Knox incomplete.
Terre Haute South (316) — Rylee Roscoe 79, Presley White 78, Avery Cassell 77, Gabbie Blakeney 82, Abi English 90.
Terre Haute North (402) — Delaney Ferres 79, Ally McDonald 98, Kendall Nicoson 112, Becca Williams 113.
State rankings — Westfield and Carmel (tied for first), Center Grove, Zionsville, Homestead, Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern, Floyd Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Batesville, Franklin, Penn, Terre Haute South, Culver Academies, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Valparaiso, Northridge, Lake Central, Plainfield, West Lafayette. Honorable mention Avon, Castle, Guerin Catholic, Richmond, Lebanon, Plymouth, Gibson Southern, New Albany, Fishers, Bloomington South, Warsaw, Evansville Memorial.
- Edgewood 209, Sullivan 232 — At Sullivan Elks, the visiting Mustangs won a dual match on Monday.
Lanie Donnar and Layla Ellis each shot 57 for the Golden Arrows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.