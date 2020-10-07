In boys tennis, when it comes to the regional round of the postseason? Don't try to topple a Terre Haute school.
For the 21st straight season, a Terre Haute school advanced to the boys tennis semistate. And for the third straight season, that school was Terre Haute South.
The Braves defeated Fountain Central 5-0 on Wednesday in the Crawfordsville Regional championship.
South's singles trio of Canaan Sellers (6-0, 6-0), Matthew Roberts (6-2, 6-0) and Caleb Morris (6-0, 6-0) were all easy winners. The same was true of the Braves' No. 2 doubles team of and Walker Forsythe and Stephen Kallubhavi (6-0, 6-0).
The only match that went three sets was at No. 1 doubles, but Cam Faro and Jonathan Stadler won 3-6, 6-1 and then 10-5 in the tiebreak.
The last time a Terre Haute school failed to advance to a semistate was in 1999.
The Braves advanced to the Center Grove Semistate where they will play host Center Grove at noon. The No. 7 Trojans bumped off Perry Meridian 4-1 in the championship game of the Center Grove Regional on Wednesday.
Volleyball
• Vincennes Lincoln 3, Linton 2 — At Vincennes, In a battle of power programs in the southern part of the area, the 21-9 Alices just edged the 20-6 Miners.
The Miners have not lost to a school below the Class 3A level since Aug. 29.
