Adam Andres scored the lone goal as the visiting Terre Haute South’s boys soccer team defeated Bloomington South 1-0 on Thursday.
Andres scored his goal 12 minutes into the first half on an assist from Landry Kimery. After that, the Braves kept the Class 3A No. 17 Panthers at bay to earn the clean sheet and a big victory.
TH South 1 0 - 1
Bloomington South 0 0 - 0
TH South goal — Adam Andres (Landry Kimery).
Next — TH South (4-3-2, 2-3) hosts Martinsville on Saturday.
In other soccer action:
• Bloomington North 2, TH North 1 — At TH North, the visiting Cougars knocked off the Patriots in a Conference Indiana match. No other details were available at press time.
• Sullivan 4, Washington Catholic 1 — At Sullivan, Caleb Knowles had a hat trick and Gage Knowles added the other goal as the Golden Arrows peppered 48 shots at the Cardinals. Sullivan (3-5-2) next plays at South Knox next Wednesday.
Girls
• Sullivan 4, Washington Catholic 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won a nonconference match.
• Benton Central 4, South Vermillion 0 — At Oxford, the Wildcats fell in a nonconference road match.
Wednesday
• TH North 2, Bloomington North 1 — At TH North, Kacie Schoffstall scored a goal with six seconds left to lift the Patriots past the Cougars in a Conference Indiana match.
Ellie Price scored the other goal for the Patriots, who improved to 7-2 and 2-1 in conference play. North next plays at Southport on Saturday.
• Bloomington South 5, TH South 1 — At Bloomington, Caitlin Cox scored the lone goal for the Braves
TH South 0 1 - 1
Bloomington South 2 3 - 5
TH South goal — Caitlin Cox
Next — TH South hosts Indianapolis North Central on Saturday.
Tennis
Boys
• West Vigo 3, WRV 2 — At Switz City, the Vikings paired a win by Dylan Lemon at No. 1 singles with a sweep in the doubles matches to earn the victory.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Conner Banning 6-1, 6-0; Hayden Cunningham (WRV) def. Elijah Bahr 6-1, 6-2; Dylan Moody (WRV) def. Kuy Charters 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Jaden Wadhwan-Jared Franklin 6-0, 6-0; Josh King-Conner Mackey (WV) def. Luke Powers-Payton Ball 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Tied 1-1.
Next — West Vigo (5-10) next hosts Terre Haute North next Monday.
• Bloomfield 4, Northview 1 — At Brazil, the Cardinals swept the singles matches and improved their overall record to 7-3.
Singles — Baylin Graf (B) def. Brevin Cooper 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Schulte (B) def. Owen Tipton, 6-2, 6-3; Ethan Dean (B) def. Chase Nuckols, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Benjamin Goshen (N) def. Wilson Keene-Reese Schulte, 6-3, 6-4; Travis Priest-Austin Hall (B) def. Ethan Dellart and J. D. Buell, 7-5, 6-4.
JV — Bloomfield won 4-0.
Next — Northview is at Parke Heritage on Monday.
Girls
• Paris 9, Charleston 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 4-1 for the season with a sweep over the Trojans.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Maggie Goetten 6-1, 6-2; Chloe Waltz (P) def. Hannah Larson 6-3, 6-0; Courtney Fleming (P) def. Emma Amaya 6-0, 6-0; Sara Mills (P) def. Lyla Long 6-1, 6-0; Macy Mitchell (P) def. Maci Mayhall 6-2, 6-0; Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Kaylie Hutton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Mathews/Waltz (P) def. Goetten/Larson 6-1, 6-0; Lily Grahm/Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Amaya/Long 6-2, 6-3; Peyton Lenhart/Kasmeria Miller (P) def. Mayhall/Clara Cox 6-2, 6-4.
Next — Paris (4-1) plays at Effingham St. Anthony next Tuesday.
Golf
• TH South 181, South Vermillion 223 — At Geneva Hills, Sophie Boyll shot a 39 to lead the Braves.
TH South (181) — Sophie Boyll 39, Grace Kidwell 42, Abi Haller 47, Avery Kerr 52, Ellie Anderson 55, Giana White 55, Abi English 56.
South Vermillion (223) — Allison Achawitch 47, Mallory Morgan 55, Bailey McCormick 58, Shay Winkler 63, Isabella Inman 64, Jordan Peerless 69, Jordan Smith 72.
Next — TH South (11-1) plays in the Franklin Central Invite and South Vermillion plays in the WRC meet at Harrison Hills on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, South Knox 0 — At Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 23 assists as the Miners improved to 8-4 overall.
South Knox 8 5 5
Linton 25 25 25
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 23 assists, 10 aces; Gentry Warrick had 9 kills, 8 digs; Aubrey Ewers had 6 digs.
JV — Linton won 2-0.
Next — Linton (7-4) plays at Forest Park on Saturday.
• Sullivan 3, Northview 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows earned a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Northview 25 15 24 25 11
Sullivan 15 25 26 22 15
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 39 assists, 20 digs; Kennedy Wagaman had 16 digs, 6 kills, 6 aces; Korinne Gofourth had 14 digs; Parker Mischler had 14 kills, 13 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 10 kills; Genevieve Vandergriff had 7 kills;
JV — Northview won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan hosts Brown County and Northview hosts Indian Creek on Saturday
• WRV 3, West Vigo 0 — At Switz City, the Vikings fell in a nonconference match. No details were reported.
• North Knox 3, Shakamak 1 — At Bicknell, the Lakers fell in a nonconference contest.
