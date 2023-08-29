Visiting Terre Haute South defeated Northview 4-1 in boys high school tennis Tuesday.
Singles — Vatsal Mannepalli (THS) def. Brayden Goff 6-1, 6-3; Vaishant Mannepalli (THS) def. Gavin Roark 6-0, 6-1; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Jarko Rumbaoa 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Raghav Bakshi-Conner Hatch (THS) def. Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader 6-3, 6-0; Tyler Swan-Nathan Wright (THS) def. Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett 6-2, 6-0.
JV — Northview 5, South 4.
Next — Northview (4-3) plays Wednesday at Linton. Terre Haute South plays Thursday at Bloomington South.
In other boys high school tennis:
• Sullivan 5, West Vigo 0 -- At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference match Tuesday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Brandon Dailey 6-2, 6-1; Drew Baker (S) def. Colton Enyeart 6-1, 6-2; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Bennett Evans 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Carter Mischler-Jayden Scott (S) def. Bryce Easton-Jayce Noblitt 6-3, 6-4; Sam Couch-Spencer Hanks (S) def. Christian Foltz-Jack Readinger 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9).
JV — Sullivan 6, West Vigo 0.
Next — West Vigo (1-5, 1-4 WIC) hosts Greencastle on Thursday. Sullivan (7-4, 3-0) hosts White River Valley on Wednesday.
Girls tennis
• Paris 9, Shelbyville 0 -- At Shelbyville, the visiting Tigers swept a nonconference match Tuesday.
Singles — Emerson Barrett (P) def. Koehler 6-0, 6-0; Graci Watson (P) def. Kirkbride 6-0, 6-0; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Patel 6-1, 6-0; Myah Bartos (P) def. Behl 6-0, 6-0; Shelby Fry (P) def. Miller 6-0, 6-0; Ava Barrett (P) def. Claybough 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — E.Barrett-Watson (P) def. Kirkbride-Koehler 6-0, 6-0; Bartos-Moreschi (P) def. Behl-Patel 6-0, 6-0; A.Barrett-Fry (P) def Claybough-Patel 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Paris 3, Shelbyville 0.
Next — Paris (2-0) plays Champaign St. Thomas More on Wednesday at the University of Illinois.
Girls golf
• Terre Haute South 209, Clay City 245 — At Rea Park, Ellie Anderson led the way for the 19th-ranked Braves, who used several reserves in the Tuesday match.
Terre Haute South (209) — Holly Clapp 55, Abby Clark 55, Ella Anshutz 51, Ellie Anderson 49, Ava Rogers 54.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-0) plays Terre Haute North and Northview on Wednesday at Forest Park.
• Wolves win — At Rivercrest, Parke Heritage won a three-way meet over Attica and host Covington.
Taya Sturmer led the Wolves, who shot 223, with a 48. Attica shot 233 and Covington didn't have a complete team.
Boys soccer
• Northview 2, West Vigo 1 -- At Brazil, the host Knights picked up their first win of the season in a Western Indiana Conference match Tuesday.
Jackson Brock scored the Knights' first goal of the season to open the scoring, and Matthew Mullenix had the game-winning in the second half.
Volleyball
• South Putnam 3, North Central 1 -- At Farmersburg, the visiting Eagles prevailed in a tight match 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26 Tuesday.
Brynn Varner had 25 kills and 19 digs and Sam Secrest 47 assists for North Central.
• Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0 -- At Rockville, the host Wolves picked up a Wabash River Conference win by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Tuesday.
Cross country
• Panthers sweep -- At Mecca, host Riverton Parke won its home boys and girls meets against North Vermillion and South Vermillion on Tuesday.
