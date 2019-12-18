Shaelynn Bell pumped in 16 points, Zoe Stewart had 12 and Anslee Michael added 11 to lead Terre Haute North past visiting Northview 50-40 in girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
Northview’s high scorer was Aliyah Owens with 20 points.
NORTHVIEW (40) — Owens 6 5-8 20, Spencer 2 3-4 7, Richey 1 3-3 6, Macey 0 4-4 4, Mauer 0 2-2 2, Dawson 0 1-1 1, Barger 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 FG, 18-22 FT, 40 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (50) — Bell 5 6-12 16, Stewart 5 2-2 12, A.Michael 3 4-4 11, Gilbert 3 2-2 8, P.Michael 0 3-4 3, Saunders 0 0-2 0, Shepard 0 0-2 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 17-28 FT, 50 TP.
Northview 3 3 20 14 — 40
TH North 15 8 13 14 — 50
3-point goals — Owens 3, Richey, A.Michael. Total fouls — Nv 19, THN 18. Fouled out — none.
JV — North won.
Next — North (5-7) will take on Greenfield on Dec. 28 in the Walt Rains Classic at Franklin. Northview (6-6) will be at home Friday to face North Putnam.
In other girls high school basketball:
• TH South 65, Riverton Parke 35 — At TH South, Braves evened their record at 5-5 and will try to get above .500 on Saturday at Evansville Central. No other details were reported to the Tribune-Star.
Panthers (2-9) entertains Parke Heritage on Thursday.
• Sullivan 65, Shakamak 46 — At Jasonville, Arrows won their fourth game in a row and will take a 7-3 mark into Friday’s game with Greencastle. Delainey Shorter led the Arrows with 20 points. Reagan Holeman added 17 and Gracie Shorter had 15.
Lakers are 1-9 and will be at ranked Linton on Thursday. Moriah Messmer led Shakamak with 13 points.
Boys
• Northview 55, Vincennes Lincoln 52 — At Brazil, a pair of Caleb Swearingen free throws gave the Knights the lead with 18.2 seconds left and then Cade Bryan added a couple of insurance free throws in the final seconds as the Knights improved to 2-1 with the nonconference victory.
• Casey 56, Neoga 36 — At Casey, Ill., Noah Livingston led the way with 19 points as the Warriors won a nonconference contest.
Swimming
• Sakbun wins twice — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South’s Haley Sakbun was a two-time winner, but the Braves fell to Franklin Central and Indianapolis Roncalli at the IUPUI Natatorium. Diver Isaac Hults was South’s only boys winner.
Boys
200 medley relay — Franklin Central 1:44.17; 200 free — Parker Montgomery (FC) 1:56.67; 200 IM — Myles Taylor (FC) 2:11.98; 50 free — Tuan Tran II (FC) 23.43; Diving — Isaac Hults (THS) 167.25; 100 fly — Nathan Boomershine (FC) 53.04; 100 free — Ricardo Aguayo (FC) 52.71; 500 free — Montgomery (FC) 5:16.81; 200 free relay — Franklin Central 1:33.86; 100 back — Kendall Boardman (FC) 1:05.25; 100 back — Ja’Vae Sheppard (FC) 1:01.20; 100 breast — Tyce Treadway (FC) 1:06.62; 400 relay — Franklin Central 3:31.90.
Girls
200 medley relay — Franklin Central 1:57.89; 200 free — Haley Sakbun (THS) 1:58.52; 200 IM — Maggie Peats (Ron) 2:23.19; 50 free — Abbe Hershberger (FC) 25.99; Diving — Elliott Taylor (FC) 181.85; 100 fly — Kendall Boardman (FC) 1:03.87; 100 free — Hershberger (FC) 56.51; 500 free — Sakbun (THS) 5:19.71; 200 free relay — Franklin Central 1:47.40; 100 back — Boardman (FC) 1:05.25; 100 breast — Ava Habegger (FC) 1:12.25; 400 relay — Franklin Central 3:58.96.
Wrestling
• Southmont 64, South Vermillion 15 — At Crawfordsville, Levi Shew, Gabriel Clay and Thomas Brooks were winners for South Vermillion, but the Mounties prevailed in the dual meet.
182— Riley Woodall (SMT) over Gavin Stultz (South Vermillion) (Fall 0—52); 195— Collin Martin (SMT) over Gage Mancourt (South Vermillion) (Fall 1—21); 220— Ethan Himes (SMT) over Kaiden Lorey (South Vermillion) (Fall 2—37); 285— Levi Shew (South Vermillion) over Zayden Dunn (SMT) (Fall 2—26); 106— Kion Cornelius (SMT) over Wyatt English (South Vermillion) (Fall 3—18); 113— Clayton Downey (SMT) over Logan Beckman (South Vermillion) (Fall 1—18); 120— Noah Benge (SMT) over Holden Southard (South Vermillion) (Fall 1—34); 126— Gabriel Clay (South Vermillion) over Gerald Hutson (SMT) (TF 18-3 4—26); 132— Dillon Lauy (SMT) over Isabelle Lund (South Vermillion) (Fall 0—45); 138— Thomas Brooks (South Vermillion) over Takeshi Greiner (SMT) (MD 16-7); 145— Evan Lowe (SMT) over Andrew Russell (South Vermillion) (Fall 4—27); 152— Evan Francis (SMT) over Dalton Payton (South Vermillion) (Fall 1—04); 160— Isaiah McMasters (SMT) over Ian Lorey (South Vermillion) (MD 12-4); 170— Ty Welliever (SMT) over Justin Vaughn (South Vermillion) (Fall 0—48).
Next — South Vermillion (12-4) hosts West Vigo on Thursday.
