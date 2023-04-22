South Knox defeated Sullivan 4-0 and 2022 Class 2A state runner-up North Posey beat West Vigo 12-0 Saturday in the first round of the Sullivan Invitational for high school softball.
Freshman Lily Krause and Grace Rogers had the only hits for the Vikings in their opener, while the three Sullivan hits came from Avery Wiltermood, Jocey Wible and Kensley Wiltermood.
The host Golden Arrows improved to 14-3 by beating West Vigo in a 16-6 slugfest for third place as Aphtyn Earley was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and five RBI; Wible had a three-run homer and scored three times; and Jaylynn Hobbs had a double and scored twice.
Jaleigh Lindley was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI, Carlea Funk was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Janelle Sullivan had a double for West Vigo.
North Posey beat South Knox 10-4 in the championship game.
- Jasper 4, Linton 2 -- At Linton, the Miners lost a nonconference game.
Baseball
- Plainfield 5, Terre Haute South 4 -- At Plainfield, the Braves hit into double plays in the top of the sixth and top of the seventh with the score tied, then gave up a walkoff run in the bottom of the seventh.
South had just three hits. Ross Olsen was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Nathan Wright was 1 for 1 and allowed just one earned run in more than six innings.
- Sullivan 8, Shakamak 1 -- At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 3-10 Saturday by knocking off Class A's ranked Lakers, now 6-3.
Isaak Osborne was 2 for 3 with two runs, Tyler Kellett 1 for 4 with three RBI and Marcus Roshel 1 for 4 with two runs for the Arrows.
Wyatt Barcus had a double and Xavier Fiscus, Colin Barber and Riley Huckaby had singles for Shakamak.
- Riverton Parke 15, Dugger Union 5 -- At Dugger, Ryein Fisher was winning pitcher with six strikeouts in three hitless innings for the Panthers.
A.J. Goff had two hits and four RBI, Carson Cox also drove in four runs and Derron Hazzard had a triple, three runs and three RBI for the winners.
Friday
- South Vermillion 13, Riverton Parke 9 -- At Clinton, the host Wildcats finally prevailed in a Wabash River Conference battle.
Ryan Straw was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI for South Vermillion, which trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning and 8-7 going into the bottom of the sixth. Aden Wallace was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and Easton Terry and Parker Weir each had a hit and two runs scored for the Wildcats.
For Riverton Parke, Derron Hazzard was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI; Charlie Belcher 2 for 4; Kyle Price 1 for 4 with two RBI; Brandon Todd 1 for 3 with three runs; and Ashton Lowry 1 for 3 with two runs.
- Effingham St. Anthony 14, Robinson 2 -- At Effingham, Ill., Daniel Davis had a double, a run and an RBI and A.J. Knoblett and Brysen Legg had singles, but the Maroons fell to 5-10.
Track
- Patriots sweep -- At Sullivan, Terre Haute North won in both boys and girls competition Saturday at the annual Arrow Relays.
Girls results
Team scores -- Terre Haute North 60, Sullivan 36, Clay City 30, Math & Science Academy 3.
100H -- Sullivan (Trinidi Sapp, Lily Hawkins) 37.83; 4x100 -- North (Caroline Gauer, Lauren Majors, Cali Wuestefeld, Brooklyn Deck) 53.27; 4x200 -- North (Gauer, Deck, Majors, Sophia Barker) 1:57.12; 4x400 -- North (Emma Martin, Gauer, Deck, Barker) 4:49.10; 4x800 -- North (Addie Brashier, Lilly Jensen, Isabella Spelman, Cammi VanGilder) 11:01.60; 800 sprint medley -- North (C.Wuestefeld, Miley Wuestefeld, Majors, Barker) 2:05.64; 1,600 sprint medley -- North (Gauer, Deck, Barker, Martin) 4:53.28; Distance medley -- North (Alyssa Petscher, Jensen, Hannah Gadberry, Spelman) 15:23.42; HJ -- North (Jensen, Martin) 9-6; PV -- North (Winchell, C.Wuestefeld) 16-6; LJ -- North (Majors, C.Wuestefeld) 28-4.75, SP -- North (Hair, Bell) 57-2; D -- Clay City (Hyatt, Megan Jackson) 168-5.
Boys results
Team scores -- Terre Haute North 46, Sullivan 39, Clay City 24, Math & Science Academy 21.
HH -- Clay City (Ethan Edwards, Caden Bettenbrock) 36.59; 4x100 -- Math & Science 45.93; 4x200 -- Sullivan (Chase Catlin, Peyton Carlson, Blake Fraker, Camden Singer) 1:40.06; 4x400 -- North (Daniel Vicino, Zachary Abel, Carter Hemrich, William Terrell) 3:47.58; 4x800 -- North (Oliven Lee, Dylan Zeck, Matthew Chaney, Christopher Park) 9:10.86; 800 sprint medley -- Math & Science 1:45.01; 1,600 sprint medley -- North (Vicino, Abel, Hemrich, Terrell) 4:13.61; Distance medley -- North (Zeck, Mason Pearson, Park, Graysen Hollifield) 12:04.88; HJ -- North (Heubel, David Dean) 11-4; PV -- Sullivan (Catlin, Stewart) 22-0; LJ -- Sullivan (Taft, Z Catlin) 35-2; SP -- North (Howard, Jesiah Richardson) 85-6.5; D -- Clay City (Ream, Edwards) 235-1.
Tennis
Girls
- Braves lost twice -- At Newburgh, Terre Haute South lost matches by 3-2 scores to Floyd Central and the host Knights.
Castle 3, South 2
Singles -- Sarah Rowe (S) def.Ciera Mardis 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Reagan Clay (C) def. Aja Irish 6-2, 6-1; Jaila Cosby (C) def. Jessica Kallubhavi 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles -- Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (S) def. Elle Blessinger-Emma Watson 6-1, 6-4; Nina Madadi-Claire Renschler (C) def. Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
JV -- South won 3-1.
Floyd Central 3, South 2
Singles -- Rowe (S) def. Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0; Irish (S) def. Ella Leitner 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 1-0 (10-7); Katherine Fancher (FC) def. Anika Gera, injury default.
Doubles -- Libby Banet-Millie Meunier (FC) def. Semmler-Zinkovich 6-0, 6-2; Abby Slaughter-Zoe VanDerhoof (FC) def. Miller-Shantharam 6-0, 6-2.
JV -- South won 3-2.
Next -- Terre Haute South (7-6) plays Northview on Monday.
Boys
Friday
- Paris sweeps -- At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers defeated both Flora and Newton by 3-2 scores.
Winners for Paris against Flora were Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells in singles and the doubles team of Drake Bartos and Carter Fox.
Against Newton, Fox won in singles and the Tigers swept doubles with teams of Mitchell-Wells and Aidan Creech-Harris Romero.
Now 5-6, Paris hosts Casey on Monday.
Golf
Friday
- Fountain Central 185, South Vermillion 192 -- At Rivercrest, the Wildcats fell just short of the Mustangs.
Wesley Jackson of Fountain Central was medalist with a 41. For South Vermillion, Tucker Higgins shot 43, Josiah McBride 46, Jase Cox 49, Daven Smith 54 and Brayson Shoults 57.
South Vermillion hosts Covington and Attica on Monday at Matthews Park.
