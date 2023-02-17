As the boys high school basketball season heads into its home stretch, both West Vigo and Viking junior Zeke Tanoos are hot.
Those two facts are more than just coincidental.
West Vigo has won four of its last five games — an overtime loss to Terre Haute South the only exception — going into Saturday’s game at North Central and Tanoos, despite being the focus of every opponent’s defense, has done his part and more.
Tanoos has been a big part of all of that success, as he has been for a lot of the success the Vikings have had the past three seasons.
A starter as a freshman, the slender 6-foot-3 Tanoos was one of his team’s leading scorers. Last year, as the only returning starter, he led in scoring and improved his rebounding skills, helping the Vikings improve on their record from the year before.
This year, he leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots, and West Vigo has a chance to have its best season of the last three. With no seniors on this year’s roster, the Vikings could take more steps in 2023-24.
The reason Tanoos continues to improve is simple.
“I’ve been here [coaching at West Vigo] for 15 years, and before that I was an assistant at [Terre Haute] North for nine years,” coach Joe Boehler said earlier this week. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. You never have to ask him to do extra … he’s always in the gym.”
“I wanted to be a lot more efficient this year,” Tanoos said. “Not settle for [3-pointers], be more physical, facilitate better … and get better on defense.”
“You never have to worry about him wanting to get better,” his coach added. “He’s incredibly coachable. Every time I’ve talked to him about things to improve on, it’s always 100% ‘Coach, whatever you think I need to do.’ His [shooting] mechanics are a lot better [as a result of one of those talks], and I think that’s really shown up this year.”
Alec Tanoos, Zeke’s older brother, finished his playing career at West Vigo and was a volunteer on Boehler’s staff for awhile. Zeke then transferred to West Vigo as an eighth-grader.
“I knew he was incredibly talented,” Boehler said, but other aspects have impressed the coach even more. “He’s a great teammate, and he’s always tried to help as much as he possibly can.”
After passing up AAU basketball last summer — “I wasn’t getting any better [with the previous AAU team]. All they wanted me to do was stand in the corner,” — Tanoos worked on his own. “I focused on getting stronger and getting better,” he said.
This coming summer he’ll play for the Grand Park Premier program, one of the state’s best, and his improvement on the court has been accompanied by his classroom work — almost a straight-A student now, Boehler said.
On schedule to accomplish a significant milestone before the season ends, Tanoos is more worried about what the Vikings can accomplish together.
“We started off kind of slow,” he said this week, “but we’re playing our best basketball right now. We’re starting to gel as a team going into the sectional.”
His season his mirrored that of the team, he added — another non-coincidence.
“Same thing as the team, I started off slow [individually],” Tanoos said, “but I’ve picked it up recently. My teammates are finding me for good shots.”
