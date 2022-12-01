Is West Vigo senior Katelyn Fennell the best girls high school basketball player in Vigo County this season? That argument can be made, and she'd have her coach's vote.
Is she the most valuable player in Vigo County, or the entire Wabash Valley? Considering what she does for her team and where the Vikings might be without her . . . that's an even stronger argument.
"She's good, but there's always room for improvement," is the word from her biggest fan and occasional critic. That would be her twin sister Madilyn.
Katelyn is a four-year regular for the Vikings and has been one of the team's coolest players in pressure situations since her freshman season. Although she's loath to talk about herself, she will say this: "I get nervous when I'm warming up [before a game], but once the game starts all those jitters go away . . . when it's high intensity, I want the ball."
Madilyn is a West Vigo cheerleader and has been since she was in sixth grade — or since she was in first grade, if you count the hours she spent shadowing Viking cheer coach Jane Voils' practices at Sugar Creek Consolidated School.
And Madilyn was born with cerebral palsy.
If Katelyn is cool, Madilyn is often red-hot.
"Madilyn gets after Katelyn. She's a little bit feistier," West Vigo girls basketball coach Jon Kirchoff said this week. "She lets Katelyn know if there's a problem."
"She says she's going to be a cheer coach someday," Voils said of Madilyn. "She's a joy to be around . . . strong, courageous, sassy, confident, humble -- and feisty."
There's that word again, and Madilyn doesn't disagree at all. "I'm very opinionated," she said, "and loud."
The girls' differing abilities never affected their togetherness. Katelyn remembers her sister keeping score in pickup basketball games, sometimes using a motorized toy car to keep up with her siblings.
"She's always there cheering me on," Katelyn said this week. "It's her way of being involved."
"I'm just glad I get to be there when [Katelyn] accomplishes what she does," Madilyn said.
Katelyn's accomplishments are many. Also one of the standouts on the Vikings' successful girls soccer teams the past four years, she's even more valuable on the court.
"She can play," Kirchoff said. "She comes to practice, she does her job, she can play all five positions . . . and whatever we ask, she will do without hesitation. She's unselfish, almost to a fault.
"And is good as she is at basketball, she's a better person," Kirchoff continued. "First one in the gym, the last one out, and she may be No. 1 in her class. She's the engine that drives our team. Kids like Katelyn are the reason I love my job."
If there was any ambiguity about one of the things Kirchoff said, Madilyn cleared it up. "She is the valedictorian," said her sister — who ranks fifth in West Vigo's Class of 2023 — proudly and emphatically (and loudly).
Katelyn's high school basketball career has gone by "very fast," she said this week. She's going to miss the fellowship, but has things she'd still like to accomplish.
"I want us to have a winning season," Katelyn said -- the Vikings are 3-4 heading into Friday's 6 p.m. home game against Greencastle, "and hopefully win the sectional."
Katelyn also would like to continue compete in one sport or the other, or both, although her recruitment is limited by the fact that she's already taking the courses that junior colleges would offer. But she may not be a Division I recruit, and Madilyn — a future speech-language pathologist — has her plans almost firmed up.
"Indiana State or Ball State. Ball State is ranked nationally for handicap accessibility," said the young woman who does her research.
That would seem to indicate a separation of the two sisters, but one of them (you can probably guess which one by now) pooh-poohed that concern.
"I would miss [Katelyn]," Madilyn said, but we're not attached at the hip."
