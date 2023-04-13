The best high school girls track and field athlete in the Wabash Valley is a petite, dark-haired junior who competes in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, is beloved by her teammates and is the epitome of a student-athlete.
The question is, which one?
Linton’s Sophie Hale and North Central’s Kathryn Ison are moving into the second half of a four-year rivalry — they’ll see each other Friday night at the North Knox Invitational — and both of them already have considerable experience at the state finals, the indoor state finals (a month or so ago), the outdoor nationals and the indoor nationals.
Both of them are hurdlers — their state-finals experiences so far have come in the 100-meter event — while Ison completes her four-event schedule with sprints plus the 300-meter hurdles and Hale with jumps (fans of the Miners’ 2022 state runner-up volleyball team are not surprised) plus the 300-meter event.
And they both have plenty of other things in common, starting with gymnastics classes together when both girls were small.
“We grew up together in gymnastics,” Hale recalled this week. “[Ison is] a good friend — and definitely my biggest rival. She pushes me.”
“We’re very competitive with each other,” Ison said. “It’s fun to compete against somebody you’ve known forever.”
“They are so much alike in so many different ways,” said coach Jamie Huff of North Central.
“People [at meets] get us mixed up,” Ison noted.
Both are pretty good bets to go back to the state in the 100 hurdles. Hale has already been there twice — and “She’s already broken [her own] school record this spring,” Linton coach Aaron Lynn said — while Ison made it last year (and finished a half-second faster than Hale, although neither made the finals. Hale would like to add long jump to her state-finals itinerary this spring and Ison — who competed during the summer in the 400-meter hurdles — would like to represent the Thunderbirds in both hurdles events.
“I definitely want to make it back to state,” Ison said, “and I want to do it in both the 100 and 300.”
“I’m really excited [about the season],” Hale said. “I have a lot more things to accomplish this year and I’ve gotten a head start with the indoor season.”
And Friday night’s hurdles races will be the first time either girl has lost in any outdoor event this spring.
“I wish I had 10 of her,” Huff said of Ison. “I never have to worry about her workouts … and [don’t remember a great athlete] so humble. So selfless, so caring. She’s always cheering for everyone … and she’s in the top 10 of her class. She makes my job easy.”
“She has a work ethic that is unmatched,” Lynn said of Hale. “She’s in the weight room, she’s out here [on the track] longer than anybody else … and she’s a great student, the perfect student-athlete. Great personality.”
There are a few distance runners — one of them a teammate of Hale’s — and a couple of sprinters who might dispute that Hale and Ison are the best female track and field athletes around. But the respective coaches are pretty happy with what they have.
“[Hale] wants to succeed and she will do what she has to do to do it,” Lynn said.
“[Ison is] as competitive as all get-out,” Huff said. “You might beat her once, but she doesn’t forget it.”
