It’s been almost two years now since Linton won a state championship in girls high school basketball — the Miners probably won’t get a lot of sympathy, and don’t expect any — and the 2022-23 Miners think their chances are pretty good at making a run at a third title in four seasons.
If they can win the sectional, that is.
The Miners, 15-3 going into Thursday night’s SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game at Bloomfield, are ranked seventh in the state in a recent Class 2A poll, but third-ranked North Knox — which handed Linton one of its losses — is at the upcoming Eastern Greene Sectional too. So are a lot of other good teams.
“It’s one of the toughest sectionals in the state,” Linton coach Jared Rehmel confirmed this week, “and it’s the only eight-team sectional. There are teams there like North Knox, South Knox, Paoli, Sullivan, Eastern Greene . . . any of those can win it.”
“We definitely want to play North Knox again,” junior guard Sydney Jerrells said this week, “but our whole sectional is big for us. Lots of rivals.”
The sectional draw is Sunday evening, and the outcome of the pairings for the eight-teamer at Eastern Greene will be important. It will take three wins for a team to advance to the regional, and the team that can avoid the powerhouses in its first game — or even its first and second games — will have an advantage.
Linton, which lost Saturday to highly ranked Class 3A foe Evansville Memorial (currently 19-1) after taking a lead into the fourth quarter and has also lost to Class 4A Center Grove (16-4), would love to start a tournament run by being the sectional team to win three games and is blessed to have three players who have been on the tourney trail before.
Jerrells and classmate Bradie Chambers were freshman reserves who were already being touted as the team’s future during the Miners’ repeat in 2021; Bradie Chambers hit a 3-pointer in the championship game. Senior Carsyn Chambers, Bradie’s older sister, hit a pair of free throws as a freshman in the title game in 2020 and was a trusted defensive specialist for the second state championship team.
“[Winning a state championship] is something we can do, if we all work together,” Carsyn Chambers said this week.
“We have a lot of potential is we’re all playing good,” Jerrells added.
“We’ve built up to the point where we have a similar mind-set [to the state-championship teams],” Bradie Chambers said.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to win . . . we’re all happy with where we’re at [as a team]. We’re in a good position for the rest of our season.”
The sisters are the daughters of former Indiana All-Star Jared Chambers (who played at Union Dugger) and Bradie is the leading scorer for this year’s Miners at approximately 17 points per game. Jerrells averages about 13 points — and 4.5 steals — per game, while Carsyn Chambers continues to be a defensive leader.
“[Bradie] scores enough for us both,” Carsyn said before discussing her specialty
“Our man [defense] is really good this year, and our zone is there too . . . [offensively] if I’m open, I shoot it. I try not to turn it over, and get it to one of these two [Bradie or Jerrells] if I’m in trouble.”
“We all do our roles well,” said Jerrells.
The trio of state-finals veterans is joined in the starting lineup by Addisyn McKee and Claire Stanton, with a deep bench that includes Bella Franklin, Alivia McKee (the McKees are twins) and 6-footers Taryn Thuis and Becca Robbins. Depth and versatility, in other words.
“The season has gone pretty well,” Rehmel said this week.
“There’s a couple of games we would like to have back, but we’re giving great effort and we have a lot of fun. This team seems to enjoy each other, which makes it fun at practice.”
So if those practices happen to last well into February, he wouldn’t mind.
