Ethan Aidoo of Terre Haute South begins his senior high school cross country season this weekend, hoping his fall competition can be as good as his summer events were.
The Braves compete Saturday at the Franklin Invitational — weather permitting, of course. South didn't have Aidoo for the Aug. 12 Valley Cross Kickoff meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Course because he hadn't had enough practices. And maybe was a little tired.
Competing in USATF summer meets, Aidoo went to a meet at Wabash College and swept all three of his events — the 800, the 1,500 and the 3,000. That qualified him for a regional meet at the University of Illinois, where he was fourth in the 800 but won the other two races, and from there he went to Eugene, Ore., a few weeks ago, where in the national championship meet he was second in the 3,000, fifth in the 1,500 and 16th in the 800.
The top eight in each event became All-Americans, so Aidoo has that designation three times now; he was sixth in the 1,500 in 2022.
"He's a tremendous talent," said Jon Lee, who coaches Aidoo on the track in the spring.
"Doing extra stuff in the summer is a testament to his ability and his desire to do well," added Josh Lee, Aidoo's cross country coach for the next couple of months. "He added swimming [as an additional sport] last winter. He's a year-round athlete."
The perpetually smiling Aidoo — who said twice, in a short conversation during a week with triple-figure heat indexes, that he's "trying to have fun with it," in regard to this fall's cross country season — has always been a distance runner.
"When I was 9 years old my parents entered me in the mile race on July 4," he said this week. "There was a coach there from St. Patrick's [School] and he said I'd be a good fit on their cross country team." And that's where it began.
Aidoo separates himself from a lot of distance runners with blazing top-end speed — "Something special you don't see very often," Jon Lee says — yet he's never wanted to be a sprinter (and if he were, his coaches indicated, he'd have to learn how to use starting blocks).
"He has the work ethic for longer distances," Jon Lee said.
"He shows the guys what work ethic looks like," Josh Lee agreed. "He's got a kick that isn't matched by a lot of runners around here."
Aidoo promises to go all out for his senior cross country season.
"I'll try to do the best I can, and make it [back] to the state [meet, where he placed 124th last fall]," he said, and maybe can bring the rest of the Braves with him. "Hopefully we can find some guys to help him out," Josh Lee said.
A year from now he'll be in college — maybe running there too.
What seems like a no-brainer for a bystander — "He has a good chance to go pretty much wherever he wants to," Josh Lee predicted — is not set in stone for the athlete himself.
"I'm looking at schools where I can study exercise science or physical therapy," Aidoo said this week. "I want to become a sports physician, where I can help others recover from injury faster."
Running? "If it comes, it comes," Aidoo said.
The Lee brothers have known him long enough to be confident that Aidoo will make a good decision about his future.
"What he does throughout the week sets him up for [performances in meets]," Jon Lee said, "and he also does everything right off the track."
