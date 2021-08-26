Braxton Sampson will leave quite a legacy when he graduates from Northview High School.
He’ll also be remembered as a pretty good football player.
The Northview senior linebacker and tight end does the football thing very well. He’s a three-year starter at linebacker and a two-year starter at tight end, and was one of 22 players on the cover of Indiana Football Digest for this season. He’s just the second Knight — Logan Whitman was the first — to be so honored.
“I was surprised,” he said about learning he’d be one of the featured players. “I didn’t know I was in the running [for something like that]. It’s a big honor.”
Last Friday at Terre Haute North he led Northview with 13 tackles, forced two fumbles and was his team’s leading receiver in a 48-28 win. “I got rid of the [first-game] nerves,” he said this week, not overly impressed with his own stats.
Linebackers and tight ends are football players who are usually in the middle of the action, and Sampson enjoys that part of the game.
“I would always rather hit people than get hit,” he said, when asked if he liked offense or defense better. “I feel like I see the field well and take on the leadership role that a linebacker has to have.”
“He just has a nose for the ball,” coach Mark Raetz said. “He always seems to step up and make plays, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound player wreaks havoc whenever he’s on the football field and spends his offseason helping his father Jarrod Sampson work concrete or helps his grandfather bale hay when he’s not in the weightroom getting stronger.
He’s going to be remembered as one of Northview’s best football players ever, but that’s the small part of his legacy. There are nine or 10 families in Clay County who know him for far better things than that.
“He’s not only a good football player, but an excellent person overall,” is how Raetz puts it. “He’s very involved in the community.”
Which brings us to the Boys of Fall.
“When I was in third grade,” Sampson said, “a friend’s mom had breast cancer.” With help from classmates Garrett Lovins and Aiden Hayes “we were going to have a little game [at Clay Youth Football League] to honor her [and raise funds].”
The boys were apparently pretty persuasive. Their “little game” blossomed into a day with food for sale, a silent auction and other fund-raising ideas, and it’s become an annual event.
“We’ve done it every year since,” Sampson said, with a new family chosen as beneficiary each year. “I hope people stay involved with it.”
Sampson, who also plays basketball for the Knights, has a spring sport too — unified track and field. “I just go out and have fun with the kids, get to know their personalities,” he said modestly.
Football is his main passion, however.
“My dad started me when I was 4,” he recalled. “I’ve been a linebacker all 13 years since then, and I started playing tight end in eighth grade, when I got taller and slimmed down.”
The best thing about football, he says, is “the brotherhood, the relationships you make.”
A 150-pound freshman, Sampson was up to 185 pounds when he became a starting linebacker as a sophomore. Even in 90-degree heat, he looks forward to seeing plenty of action on both sides of the ball when the Knights host Greencastle on Friday.
“Last week [at North] I had some problems cramping. I’ve got to hydrate better this week,” he promised.
“He likes to play, that’s for sure,” Raetz said.
“I’d like to be playing college football somewhere, and working on getting a degree,” Sampson said.
Before then?
“I’d like us to get our first sectional championship,” he said, “and I’d like to make first-team all-state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.