Is a 5-year-old too young to make a promise?
Maybe, so let's not call it that. Let's just say that something that happened when Tyler Lee was 5 years old has helped shape his life.
Marine Cpl. Gregory Stultz died Feb. 19, 2010. He was Lee's cousin, once in a while his babysitter, and the inspiration for an annual wrestling tournament at Northview High School.
"That's helped form me into the person I am today," Lee said after Northview's football practice Tuesday afternoon. "I want to protect the people I love." So at the end of the first semester, the senior running back/safety will graduate and become a U.S. Marine himself.
That was bad news for Northview wrestling coach Tony Sanabria, because Lee was a semistate qualifier in that sport last winter. And although Mark Raetz still has Lee for the rest of this football season, he'll be missing him when track season starts in the spring too.
Because that commitment means this football season will be Lee's last as a high school athlete, he's doing it pretty well. "Live this high school thing to the fullest," he said with a smile this week
In the Knights' season opener at Terre Haute North, Lee was so dominant that the game was all but over after the first quarter (during which Lee had gained over 150 yards). Last week against Greencastle, he had nearly 150 more yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns, giving him seven rushing touchdowns for the season. "He also had the game-saving play defensively," Raetz pointed out, an interception returned for a touchdown that gave the Knights a two-score lead after they'd trailed at halftime.
"He had to earn his way," Raetz said about Lee's relatively sudden stardom. Lee was a junior varsity player and a varsity special-teams player as a sophomore, and at the start of his junior season a year ago he was starting only on defense. Then an injury opened up a spot in the offensive backfield and Lee took the ball and ran with it.
Never has a cliché been more literally true.
"He had over 900 yards and something like 15 touchdowns [in the last half of last season]," Raetz said, and nothing this year seems to be slowing the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder down — and quite a few opponents will swear he's a lot bigger than that.
Lee began playing football in the Clay Youth League when he was in the fifth grade. Asked how good he was back then, he joked, "I've consistently stayed the same.
"I like that [football] is a team sport," Lee added. "I love that I can depend on my friends."
As a senior, he will continue to "go out there with all the energy I've got," he said. "I still feel like a freshman sometimes; I'm always learning something. But it's time to be a man, grow up and take responsibility for myself."
"He's turned himself into a really good football player," Raetz said, "and a good human as well. He works at the youth league on the weekends, coaching a flag [football] team."
The Knights are 2-0 heading into Friday's game at Sullivan. They've been very good in one half of each game, but Lee said the subject of playing well in both halves has come up in practice a few times this week.
"I see us trying our best and giving our all, no matter what," Lee predicted when asked about the rest of this season. "We'll win or lose as a family — but I think we're gonna win.
"And I think we're gonna play two good halves the rest of the season."
