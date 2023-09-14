His reaction to the preseason battle between him and another player for the starting quarterback job at Terre Haute North tells you quite a bit about Kam Baker.
The Patriot senior was the backup quarterback to Bryson Carpenter for the last two years and competed for the starting job this season against sophomore Harry Wetzel.
Baker didn’t get the job.
He’s glad he didn’t.
“With him getting that [job], I can play different positions,” Baker said this week, pointing out that North’s quarterback is limited to just that job. And being limited is not what Baker is all about.
“I’m starting at receiver and safety [for the second straight season],” he said before practice this week. “I’ve played some at cornerback, quarterback, linebacker and running back.” North coach Michael Ghant has also mentioned defensive end as a possibility, which brought a smile to Baker’s face.
The Patriots opened last week’s game against Terre Haute South with a time-consuming opening drive that included Baker throwing a halfback pass, catching a couple of passes from his wide receiver spot [he finished as the leading receiver for the game] and even running a flanker sneak (which is on film, so we’re not giving away any secrets). He also was on the field for just about every defensive play and continues to be the holder for kicker Jack Butwin (for three seasons now) as well as being on the kickoff team and the punt return team.
And did we mention he’s playing hurt?
The few seconds of the game when he was not on the field last Friday, he was getting stretched out by trainer Jordan Watson so he could get back out there.
“Kam is the type of player who can play anywhere,” Ghant said this week. “He’s an unselfish player and a team football player, with a lot of grit and discipline.”
North basketball fans have seen Baker in a similar role the last two seasons — ironically, he might have been considered a backup to Carpenter there too — and with a similar attitude.
“Kam is a tough competitor and always puts the team above himself,” basketball coach Todd Woelfle reported this week. “He enjoys doing the dirty work and always finds ways to make his team better.”
“I’m glad I get those opportunities,” Baker said when asked about his workload. “I’m glad I’m athletic enough to be multiple positions and help out my team whenever I can.”
The 2023 Patriots are not a team with a big senior class — or a big junior class. So a big part of Baker’s job the rest of the season — North plays at Bloomington North on Friday — is also working with the younger players on his team.
His responsibility, he answered, is “being a leader, and coaching [the younger players] up. We want to be a player-led team.”
“He’s a player who leads by example,” Ghant said this week, “but he can be vocal at times.”
Helping out the younger players is not a problem, Baker indicated, because he sees a bright future for North football.
“We’re getting them set for coach Ghant the next couple of years,” he explained. “They’re going to be very good.”
And asked if he has a philosophy of sports that guides his decisions, Baker said he didn’t — but then answered the question.
“I just try to be a team player,” he said modestly, “and like everybody else, I want to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.