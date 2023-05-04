Two of the athletic icons at Sullivan High School have announced recently that they are stepping down.
One icon still remains.
Otto Clements announced recently that he’s retiring from his position as athletic director for the Golden Arrows at the end of the spring sports season. Julie Meeks told the underclassmen on the girls basketball team that she won’t be returning next season.
And their successors will still have a veteran presence in the building if they need advice: Jeff Moore will be returning for his 34th season as boys basketball coach.
Both Clements and Meeks mentioned the same thing as being the biggest consideration in their decisions: Time.
“I’m ready to have my evenings free,” Clements said, “ready to do something different . . . I am also looking forward to having the time to help out my kids with their kids.”
“I’m looking forward to having more free time and having my summers off,” said Meeks, who will remain at the school as a physical education teacher.
Clements is retiring completely after a 37-year career at Sullivan that includes 21 years of coaching football and baseball and 16 years as athletic director.
“Like any job, it hasn’t all been perfect,” he said. “But the majority of it has been very, very good, very gratifying.”
Clements’ coaching memories include a couple of undefeated football seasons.
He particularly remembers a win over West Vigo at home to clinch one conference championship — and a win over Terre Haute South to win a baseball regional. Two years after that, he recalled, the Golden Arrows lost at the regional by one run to eventual state champion Evansville Memorial.
His best athletic memories are fresh ones, he indicated: a softball state championship game and a girls tennis state championship appearance in 2021, an overtime loss to eventual state champion Beech Grove in the 2022 boys basketball semistate and the multiple trips to the state wrestling finals for Lane Gilbert.
Meeks finished with a record of 253-212 in 20 years of girls basketball at Sullivan, and also coached that sport at Evansville Central and Terre Haute North before returning to her alma mater.
Her icon status was cemented earlier than that, however. When she was a sophomore, Meeks — Julie Rotramel then — was a starting guard on the Golden Arrows’ team that got to the single-class girls basketball Final Four. Any list of the great shooters in Sullivan basketball history that doesn’t include her is simply wrong.
“I’ve enjoyed it, and I feel like I’ve given back,” Meeks said earlier this week. “I really enjoy the kids — helping them learn and grow, inspiring them to move on.”
Sullivan generally found itself in arguably the toughest girls basketball regional in Class 2A and never advanced farther than that. Two straight years the Arrows — led by Indiana All-Star Rhagen Smith and Caelan Jones, who eventually became a volunteer coach for Meeks — lost to top-ranked Evansville Mater Dei in regional play.
The game Meeks remembers best is the victory over Vincennes Lincoln that gave Meeks her first sectional championship as a coach.
“Whitney Spatz hit eight 3-pointers,” Meeks recalled. “I could never get her to shoot all year and then she goes out and hits eight 3-pointers.”
Shortly after the recent season ended, Meeks told the younger Arrows that she wouldn’t be returning as their coach.
“Some were very disappointed,” she said, “but they understood.”
Meeks figures to be one of the Arrows’ biggest fans this winter, but she won’t be the one dealing with their summer competition, their open gyms and their weightroom workouts that will begin soon. She’ll also have more time to check in with her mother, Katherine Rotramel, who is 99 years old and lives near Meeks.
Clements is one of the Tribune-Star’s favorite athletic directors because of the data base of records he compiled in his 16 years with the Arrows and it was suggested he could use his free time to help his fellow ADs pursue similar projects. That brought a chuckle.
“If I get on as a consultant,” he concluded, “it’s gonna have to be pretty pricey.”
