Their plans for a seventh straight Little Illini Conference championship are still in play, although those plans hit a speed bump earlier this week.
But the high school girls basketball team at Paris would like to accomplish more than that, and its four seniors have had some previous experience that should help their team do that.
“As a group, we’ve played [together] since fifth grade,” Kendra Young pointed out. “We won the state tournament in junior high.”
Winning is not something that’s new to Paris girls basketball, of course. The Tigers have been a dynasty in the LIC, have a 170-29 record the last seven seasons and are currently ranked 10th in the Illinois Class 2A poll. They finished second in the end-of-December State Farm Tournament and are 22-3 this season after losing Monday night at Robinson. The current seniors aren’t the only junior high champions on this year’s roster, because Crestwood also won the state tournament last year.
So could this be the year for a postseason breakthrough? The ranking in the polls somehow ignores the fact that the Tigers have already beaten third-ranked Teutopolis. Handily. In the Wooden Shoes’ tiny and usually inhospitable gym.
“We always feel pretty much the same. We’re always optimistic,” coach Dave Tingley said earlier this week when asked about postseason possibilities. “But we have a tough sectional, and [getting farther than that] takes a lot of luck . . . eventually [that luck] is gonna flip to your side.”
The luck for the Tigers hasn’t always been good this year. Water damage at the high school has forced them into the historic Ernie Eveland Gym — “An awesome gym to play in,” Tingley said. “The girls like it too.” — but the luxury of having such a great venue (which will host the upcoming Paris Regional) as a backup plan also means there is one less place for a lot of teams to practice. The Tiger girls sometimes meet in the morning, or later in the evening, or at one of the middle schools.
“We’re still getting to practice,” Tingley said. “We just have to adjust and make the most of it.”
And Monday’s loss at Robinson could be a blessing — “It’s gonna have to be,” Tingley said that night — in keeping the Tigers from looking too far ahead.
To the seniors’ credit, they aren’t doing that.
“We’re feeling pretty confident about the regional,” point guard Trinity Tingley (daughter of the coach and of assistant coach/JV coach/Crestwood coach Missy Tingley) said this week, “but anything can happen. We’ve been playing some really hard teams, and [the regional] is what we’re focusing on.”
“We’re really confident about the regional,” added emerging star Kaitlyn Coombes, also a two-time state finalist in golf. “Then we’ll have a good chance of playing teams we’ve already played [such as Teutopolis, which spoiled Paris’s 34-0 start when the seniors were freshmen; sectional host Pana, which knocked the Tigers out of last year’s tournament; and maybe Robinson or Marshall].”
Coombes’ improvement is a result of hard work, noted power forward Deming Hawkins (her great-grandfather’s first name was Demas, if any Terre Haute historians are reading). As is her own.
“I felt like I needed to stand up and score more [after the graduation of last year’s two leading scorers, Kate Littleton and Mady Rigdon],” Hawkins added, “so I worked all summer since I was going to get my hands on the ball more. We lost to Pana last year so we want to work harder, battle on the boards and work better together.”
“[Winning the junior high state championship] makes us more confident, because we know how to win under pressure,” Young said. “The best thing about us is that we all play together. Nobody’s selfish.”
“We know each other’s tendencies, what each other is going to do,” Coombes said. “We’re making the most of our time.”
“Our level of skill hasn’t gone down any,” Trinity Tingley reasoned, “and we keep growing as a team.”
And, the coaches’ daughter added, the Paris tradition will not end in 2023. “I have no doubt the team next year will do as well as we do,” Trinity concluded.
