The 2022-23 high school wrestling season looks especially promising in the Wabash Valley.
Undefeated Terre Haute South ranks fourth in the state, with the Braves’ deepest roster in years. Terre Haute North is on a winning streak of its own after dominating a tournament at Decatur Central a week ago. West Vigo and Northview are always respectable.
Outside the Vigo-Clay area, South Vermillion is traditionally competitive while participation at Sullivan and North Vermillion has picked up to make those programs even better. There’s also a new program across the state line that might bear watching, with former West Vigo standout Seth Rohrbach — son of former Viking coach Scott Rohrbach — at the helm of a first-year team at Paris.
But there’s just one returning individual state champion• (• — their coaches say there would have been two more last year except for injuries, one of those being Sullivan’s Lane Gilbert), and it’s a girl, Northview junior Varzidy Batchelor.
Batchelor became the Valley’s fourth straight champion in the still-unsanctioned girls tournament, West Vigo’s Torie Buchanan accounting for the first three, and she is currently ranked second in the 220-pound division — even they she may not be defending her title at that weight by the end of the season.
And she’s a wrestler now thanks to a neighbor, who expects to be chasing a state championship herself.
“I’d never even heard of wrestling,” Batchelor said this week. “But I played football when I was little and I’m definitely a contact-sport person.”
Her friend down the street who did know about wrestling, fellow junior Mercedes Tellechea, convinced Batchelor to give the sport a try when the two girls were in seventh grade, and both are working to be on the podium this year. Mercedes, who broke her elbow last season, is the other wrestler covered by the previous asterisk according to her coach — and her mother — Sarah Tellechea.
Right now Batchelor, unbeaten for the season so far at 220, is working on dropping weight to compete at another weight class — and Mercedes Tellechea is at the weight right below her, which means Batchelor may be dropping two weight classes (which equals approximately 40 pounds).
No problem, says Batchelor, who is already about halfway to her target weight.
“I was 170 as a freshman, but then I broke my leg and gained 25 pounds,” she said.
Even with the additional weight, Batchelor was too quick and too athletic for the other girls in the 220-pound class.
“She’s an extremely athletic kid,” Sarah Tellechea said this week. “Fast, strong . . . and really tough.”
Now the plan is for Batchelor to still be quick enough for the girls in the lower weight class while retaining the strength that she used against the bigger girls.
And although the Northview junior might seem to have less ego than some outstanding wrestlers — her favorite part of the sport, she said, is being on trips with her teammates — that is her plan too.
“I’m going to keep fighting for titles,” Batchelor concluded. “I’ll put all I can into it.”
Here are the outlooks and expectations for the Vigo-Clay schools.
- Northview
- — Coach Tony Sanabria and the Northview boys team host their annual invitation this Saturday, and Sanabria is optimistic about what the rest of the season will bring.
“We’re pretty solid, with about 35 guys and a full lineup,” he said.
Top returnee for Northview is senior Seth Cowden, ranked 17th in the state and a semistate qualifier last season. Other top returnees include senior Josh Whitmarsh, a regional qualifier and defending Western Indiana Conference champion at heavyweight; senior Dalton Simmons at 195, a regional qualifier and conference runner-up; and junior Tyler Lee — who made a name for himself as an emerging star during football season — at 170, also a regional qualifier and conference runner-up.
Two other seniors the coach mentioned are Richie Alexander at 182, a transfer unable to wrestle last season who has already pinned one ranked wrestler this year, and senior Olivia Slaughter, who qualified for the girls state tournament last year but will wrestle on the boys team this year.
That’s significant because the Knights are among the schools in the forefront of girls wrestling and have a separate team — and, significantly, a separate room — for the first time this season.
Sarah Tellechea has nine girls in her room, with her daughter ranked first in the state at 195. Batchelor and Mercedes Tellechea could be joined at the state finals this season by sophomore Alex Brown, who lost in the first round of the finals last year, and possibly several more. Other Knights on the girls team are junior Izzy Core, freshman Lily McKillop, junior Gelissa Reginold, senior Hannah Slater, freshman Kyanna Gardner and sophomore Charisma Smothers.
- Terre Haute North
- — The Patriots are 9-4 after a 48-28 win over West Vigo on Wednesday and coach Beau Pingleton is happy about having 10 seniors and the biggest freshman group he’s had at North.
Cain Godsey, Allan Powers, Rylan LeBrun, James Hastings, Logan Wenzel and Devin Curtis are among the senior leaders, while first-year senior Jesiah Richardson won 11 of his first 12 matches and freshmen Colton Baugh and Ayden Muncie are off to strong starts.
“We won the Decatur Central Invitational, the first time we’ve won this event since we joined it six years ago and beating a couple of teams we hadn’t been able to beat in the past,” Pingleton said.
North has six girls wrestling, four of whom are ranked in the state: Sophia Buechner, ninth at 120; Kayleigh Medley, 11th at 145; Sadie Osburn, fifth at 160 after placing eighth last year; and Camryn Cheesman, 12th at heavyweight.
- Terre Haute South
- — Coach Gabe Cook has the enviable problem of having more varsity-caliber wrestlers than there are weight classes, meaning there are some disappointed Braves out of the lineup every match.
“We have a lot of good kids trying to get in the lineup,” Cook said. “It’s the most competitive room we’ve ever had.”
Senior Seth Brown is South’s only returning semistate qualifier and also a Conference Indiana champion a year ago. He’s at 120 or 126 while other senior veterans include Jorge Franco at 160; Luke May at 152; Justin Pemberton at 132; and Alex Rose, ranked 12th at 220 after qualifying for the state at 182 last season. Another senior, Kyle Kennedy, is a first-year starter at 182.
Other regulars include junior Collin Casad at 170; junior Josiah Dedeaux, ranked 20th at 126; junior Brandon Freeman at 195; junior Keegan Sparacino, a three-year starter at 106; Kasey Stewart at 138; sophomore Coy Bender, currently at 152 but potentially moving lower; Jesus Lopez at 145; Sean Murphy at heavyweight; and freshmen Colton Campbell and William Rader at 113 or 120. Cook is especially proud that Freeman, Stewart and Lopez, who hadn’t ever wrestled until last season, have a combined record of 19-2.
Now 7-0 and heading to the Plainfield Invitational this weekend, the Braves are “just focusing on what we have in front of us,” Cook said. “Each week is challenging and every week is important.”
South has six girls wrestling, including junior Kaylee Miles, ranked fifth at 138; and freshman Trista Powers, ranked seventh at 170. Other female Braves are senior Brianna Vicars, junior Lauren Tevlin, first-year sophomore Nahomi Diaz and freshman Grace McDowell.
- West Vigo
- — The Viking boys will be led by four seniors this season: Jarrett Stone, Brock Higgins, Preston Montgomery and Region Hendricks.
“A few of our juniors and sophomores will do well this year and do well in the state tournament,” coach Brian Otte predicted. “We have four in our lineup that have never wrestled but all the guys work really hard and battle well. Looking forward to the rest of the season, because these guys really want to learn more and get better every day.”
Despite having had Buchanan and her McMillan Award predecessor Annalyse Dooley in the varsity lineup for so long, however, there are no female wrestlers at West Vigo this winter — a source of mild irritation for the coach.
