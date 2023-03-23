Four Wabash Valley high school baseball teams won sectionals in 2022, with two of them also taking regional championships.
Shakamak and Linton represented their SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference well, the Lakers winning the Morristown Regional before losing in the Class A Jasper Semistate to eventual state runner-up Tecumseh. The Miners took the Class 2A Mater Dei Regional at Evansville before also losing to a state runner-up, Centerville, at the Mooresville Semistate.
Parke Heritage won the sectional on its diamond but lost in regional play to Heritage Christian, which lost the regional championship to Centerville.
And then there’s West Vigo. The Vikings took a 27-1 record and state-championship hopes to the Class 3A Danville Regional but had Brebeuf — and more importantly, pitcher Andrew Dutkanych — in their way. Dutkanych was masterful despite a good effort by the Vikings — he’s now at Vanderbilt, where he’s the preseason Freshman of the Year in the Southeastern Conference — and the Braves also reached the state championship game.
The Vikings are ready to take their chances again, while the three other teams from the former Big Four expect to be strong at the end of the year too.
— Despite an outstanding season by pitcher/infielder Landon Carr (he and West Vigo shortstop Peyton Clerk are now college room
- mates) the Knights had an uncharacteristic 9-13 record last season. The Knights look for improvement this year and, with just three seniors on the roster, more improvement in 2024.
“We have a lot of competition for starting spots, so guys will be pushing pretty hard,” coach Craig Trout said recently. “I think everyone understands they need to produce to be in the lineup.”
The three seniors are Hunter Johnson, a valuable asset who can play several positions; Devon Barnhart, a first baseman and one of last year’s best hitters; and pitcher/third baseman Gavin Jones. Two junior veterans are Caden Schrader, a shortstop and pitcher, and Peyton Lear, a starter since he was a freshman.
“We have a large freshman class with players who have a chance to contribute,” Trout said. “The sophomore class has a few players who logged varsity innings and the junior class will need to step up and fill in some roles for us to get to another level.
“I’ve been really happy with the energy at practice and hope it stays the same throughout the season,” Trout added. “It’s hard to give a set lineup and I think we’ll see fluidity as we go . . . we’ll definitely have a lot of learning to do and the best way for that is one game at a time.”
- — The Patriots were 9-10-1 last season and graduated 10 seniors who played a lot.
Sympathy cards for coach Scott Lawson have been slow in arriving, however.
One returning regular is center fielder Bryson Carpenter, who has signed to play for Indiana State in 2024. Three other seniors — Cam Judson, Jacob Purdy and Jackson Thoma — have varsity experience on the mound. And that’s not all the experience that’s available.
But, Lawson says, “I’m excited about the underclassmen,” and there’s the key to the Patriots’ success this spring.
“We have good team speed and defense,” Lawson said. “We have some good arms in the junior and sophomore classes. The freshman class [which includes one player who has already made a college commitment to the University of Kentucky] has great depth and talent.”
Look for the Patriots to get better game by game, in other words.
- — Coach Kyle Kraemer’s Braves were 15-13 last season and have some experience back, particularly in the infield.
A combination of juniors Ty Stultz, Brady Weidenbenner and Levi Weidenbenner and sophomore Brady Wilson will take care of second, short and third — slugging first baseman/pitcher Jackson McFarland was a graduation loss — and Stultz and Brady Weidenbenner can also pitch.
Senior Ross Olsen returns behind the plate, and craft lefthander Gunnar Langer is back for the late innings on the mound. “Gunnar set the single-season save record with five last year,” Kraemer reported.
Other pitching possibilities are juniors Caleb Hunsucker, Ayden Napier and Nathan Wright. Two more juniors, Jameson Clark and Cam Ellis, are infield possibilities and junior Collin Knopp and sophomores Matthew Ewing and A.J. Overton.
Not many seniors here, so the Braves also figure to improve throughout the year.
- — Clerk was the team’s heart and soul last year and three other seniors also graduated, but nobody’s feeling sorry for coach Culley DeGroote either.
Five offensive leaders returning from the 27-2 team are seniors Carter Murphy, Ben Kearns and Jaydon Bradbury and juniors Gabe Skelton and Grayson Porter. All of them hit at least .300, Skelton, Kearns and Murphy combined for 21 homers, and Murphy (who slugged .740) is a preseason all-stater.
Kearns got the start in rhe regional game and fanned 93 in 45.1 innings, senior Kaleb Marrs matched Kearns’ 6-1 record and had 93 strikeouts in 53 innings, junior Jacob Likens was 6-0 with a 1.10 earned run average, Porter fanned 11 in six innings and Murphy will be the closer — a pitching staff so deep that a single-elimination postseason tournament is a disadvantage.
Also in the mix are junior infielder Hunter Cottrell, sophomore second baseman Jayce Noblitt, freshman outfielder Garrett Pugh, senior outfielder Brian Chesshir and sophomore outfielder Chad Michael.
“We have a lot of new faces and some veteran guys at new sports this year,” DeGroote said, “but I think we could be just as good if not better in all facets by tourney time. We’re blessed with another really talented freshman class so they’ll be pushing guys for playing time and I love to have that kind of competition at practice every day.”
