The 2021-22 high school softball season didn't last quite as long in the Wabash Valley as it had the year before, when both Clay City and Sullivan reached the state championship games in Class A and Class 2A respectively.
The Eels reached the semistate again last spring, only to be sidelined by eventual state champion Tecumseh, while Sullivan was upset by Linton in sectional play. South Vermillion kept its sectional streak alive, only to fall to eventual state runner-up North Posey in the semistate, and North Posey also sidelined the Miners in regional play.
Among the other Clay and Vigo County teams, the best story was West Vigo and cancer-battling pitcher Carlea Funk winning a Class 3A sectional, downing Northview in the championship game before losing a regional contest to Indianapolis Cathedral. Terre Haute South had a better record than Terre Haute North, but it was the Patriots who got hot at the end of the season and got to the sectional championship game.
Here's what the Vigo schools and Northview might expect this spring.
- Northview — Coach Kathy Vossmer's Knights were short on bodies last season but improved steadily as the year went along. If a promising freshman class provides the help Vossmer thinks it can, improvement over last year's 8-16 record seems likely.
Three seniors about to earn their fourth varsity letters are back: Callie Shephard, Grace Jones and Karigan Krider. Shephard is currently battling a shoulder injury, however, that will limit her to designated-player duties for awhile.
Junior regulars back are Addison Latham, Mianah Thompson and Kalyn Rhea. Two more juniors, Kaela Beckley and Izzy Core, are improving and battling for playing time.
The Knights still have just 15 players and seven of those are freshmen -- but they seem to be good freshmen. Maggie Krause looks like a probable regular both in the lineup and in the circle, Kyanna Gardner adds speed and Chloe Batchelor and twins Jenna and Jaelyn Thompson are promising hitters. Addi Modglin and Rekelle Terrell are also in the picture.
"As a whole, we definitely look to compete more this year," Vossmer said. "The girls are on fire for games to start."
- Terre Haute North — Cami Burk solidified North's pitching near the end of the season, which helped the 13-16 Patriots make their sectional challenge.
She'll have to lead the staff again, because two of the five pitchers coach Chris Mundy was expecting to use are injured; Kearstin Monday and Landrie Hayes are still on hand.
The rest of the lineup appears to be stacked, however, with seven returning starters: Kayla DeBow, Drew Bolen, Maddy Ramey, Zoey Jukes, Kara Salmon and Kinley Sparks joining Burk. Sparks is one of the injured pitchers, but Mundy hopes she can see action by the end of the season.
The lineup's not set in stone, however, because senior Allison Newman, juniors Emersyn Newlin and Olivia Woelfle and sophomores Addison Millington and Kylie Lloyd are all in the mix. So are several members of a talented freshman group.
"It's kinda nice to have that competition out here pushing each other for playing time," Mundy said. "Our goals this season are to play a lot of kids early on. Varsity experience can go a long way at the end of the season. Coaches are always stressing that we never know when we might need a boost, and [the players] need to know how it feels to be out there in a crucial situation."
- Terre Haute South — The resignation of coach Jeff Biggs has led to the return of coach Dwayne Stout to the Braves' dugout after he coached several seasons in the junior college ranks.
Stout has several regulars back from a 14-13 team, three of whom have already made college choices. Junior shortstop Marlee Loudermilk has committed to Northern Kentucky, senior outfield-pitcher Maddy Griswold will be going to Frontier College and slugging first baseman Peyton Simmons has signed at Indiana State. Other starters back are third baseman Izzy Light and outfielders Lexi Kinser and Kyar McVey.
Expected to step into bigger roles this season are outfielder Ella Gottschall, pitcher-catcher Carly Werremeyer and outfielder Brooklyn Wilson. Freshmen Ava Gardner (2b), Emma Cesinger (p-3b), Annabel Coulston (of-c) and Lakyn Hadley (c-1b) also figure to see playing time.
"Maddy Griswold will be asked to step in the circle to handle some of the pitching duties for the first time in her high school career," Stout noted. "The team will need offensive production from everyone, especially the returning starters. It will take this squad playing together to have a successful 2023."
- West Vigo — Funk's heroics, both personally and on the field, were one of the feel-good stories of the spring of 2022, and the junior pitcher scared her family, her coaches and her teammates recently when more abnormalities were discovered. Biopsies have been negative, however, so she appears ready to get back into the circle and the middle of the lineup.
Although the Vikings have some experience back from last year's 19-13 team, they've gotten a lot younger. No seniors are on the roster, although a freshman class that includes potential regulars Kyla Savant, Ariana Elkins and Jaleigh Lindley will be pushing for playing time.
"Our varsity roster could and likely will look different from game to game," coach Chris Nidiffer said. "It's a good problem to have as a coach."
