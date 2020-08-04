Rain held off and Nikki Bonilla shot a team-best 85 Monday evening as Terre Haute North began the 2020 high school girls golf season with a 16th-place finish at Bloomington Country Club.
Traditional power Evansville North won the tournament with a 294, 19 shots ahead of runner-up Carmel.
North plays Thursday at the West Lafayette Invitational.
Team scores — Evansville North 294, Carmel 313, Westfield 322, Columbus North 326, Evansville Reitz 344, Floyd Central 350, Franklin 358, Gibson Southern 380, Bedford North Lawrence 387, Evansville Central 389, Seymour 408, Vincennes Rivet 422, Jasper 423, Columbus East 424, Bloomington North 432, Terre Haute North 432, Bloomington South 435, Madison 493.
North scores — Nikki Bonilla 95, Rylee Roscoe 102, Karson Hart 116, Celine Park 119, Paige Loughmiller 121.
Next — North plays Thursday in the West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue.
In other golf news:
• Ace — Andy Marcinko of Bloomingdale shot his second career hole-in-one last week at Parke County Golf Course.
Marcinko used an 8-iron on the 142-yard ninth hole. Witnesses were Dan Butler, Dan Kerr and Bill Russell.
Auto racing
• Cummins, Stockon win — At Haubstadt, two drivers who live near Tri-State Speedway were winners at the track in the U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week finale.
Kyle Cummins won the feature in the final event of the rain-shortened event and Chase Stockon took second. That finish helped Stockon win the Indiana Sprint Week championship.
Stockon finished with 367 points, 22 better than second-place finisher Justin Grant, who won the feature at Terre Haute Action Track. Grant is the leader in the sprint totals and Stockon is second.
Next action for USAC sprint cars is August 26 at Kokomo Speedway.
Final Sprint Week totals — Chase Stockon 367, Justin Grant 345, Chris Windom 332, Kyle Cummins 326, C.J. Leary 322, Brady Bacon 322, Logan Seavey 312.
USAC sprint leaders — Grant 1,079, Stockon 1,002, Windom 996, Bacon 986, Leary 965.
Indiana Sprint Week winners
Gas City — Seavey
Kokomo — Leary
Lawrenceburg — Leary
Terre Haute — Justin Grant
Lincoln Park Speedway — suspended
Bloomington — race cancelled
Haubstadt — Kyle Cummins
