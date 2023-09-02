South Vermillion opened its Wabash River Conference high school football season Saturday with a 48-8 win over visiting Parke Heritage.
Parke Heritage (1-2, 0-1 WRC) will host Attica on Friday, while South Vermillion (2-1, 1-0) will have another Saturday game at 6 p.m. next week against North Vermillion.
Friday
- Northview 46, Sullivan 13 -- At Sullivan, the Knights' one-two punch of Tyler Lee and Kyle Cottee led to a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division victory.
Both teams are at home this coming Friday, Northview (3-0, 1-0) against West Vigo and Sullivan (2-1, 0-1) against Linton.
- Monrovia 27, Linton 26, 2 OT -- At Monrovia, the Miners' 22-game regular-season winning streak came to an end.
Paul Oliver scored two touchdowns in regulation play and Jesse Voigtschild and Eli Scott scored overtime touchdowns, but the Miners couldn't convert either extra point in overtime.
Now 2-1, Linton will be at Sullivan this Friday.
- North Central 56, Irvington Prep Academy 0 -- At Indianapolis, Javier Gutierrez gained 102 yards on just four carries, Nathan Trench ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and James Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown for the winning Thunderbirds.
North Central, 1-2, hosts Red Hill at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Irvington, 0-3, is at Brown County on Friday.
- Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Marshall 14 -- At Moweaqua, Ill., the Lions came up short in a nonconference game.
Now 0-2, the Lions begin Little Illini Conference play at home this Friday against Paris.
- Taylorville 35, Robinson 13 -- At Taylorville, the visiting Maroons scored the first and last touchdowns of the game and had the statistical edge, but two turnovers proved costly.
A.J. Noblett rushed for 88 yards in four carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run, for Robinson (0-2), which opens conference play this Friday at Mt. Carmel.
- Casey 63, OPH 0 -- At Casey, Ill., Nolan Clement opened the scoring with a 99-yard run and the Warriors returned two punts for touchdowns in taking a 56-0 halftime lead.
Casey, 2-0, hosts Newton to begin Little Illini Conference play Friday. OPH, 0-2, is at Carlyle that night.
