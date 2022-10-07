West Vigo’s Vikings played a Putnam County team for the third straight week Friday, breaking a two-game losing streak by beating Cloverdale 42-24.
The Vikings had a 13-0 lead after the first period, getting a 17-yard TD run from QB Kaleb Marrs and a 17-yard score from Brock Higgins.
Higgins caught a 30-yard TD pass from Marrs two minutes into the second quarter before the Clovers got going.
Taking over at their own 35, Tayt Jackson drove his team to a TD in five plays, hitting Jaxton Helton on a 41-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 20-8.
The Vikings answered with a 14-yard TD pass from Marrs to freshman Ryan Cobb, who had the best game of his young career, to raise the lead back to 28-8.
Jackson hit Helton again for a 6-yard TD pass, and the pair connected for the conversion to make it 27-16 after three.
Jackson scored on a 5-yard early in the final quarter to make it a 27-24 game.
The visitors were done scoring, however, and West Vigo added scores from Marrs and Higgins in the final quarter to account for the final margin.
“We moved the ball again, but hurt ourselves with too many turnovers,” WV coach Aaron Clements said. “We haven’t been stopped much but have stopped ourselves. The kids were able to come back and finish up well.”
Offense has not been the problem for the Vikings, and Friday’s game provided more evidence for that fact.
The Vikings racked up 315 yards rushing and 129 yards passing, yet led only 27-24 in the final period.
The culprits? Four lost fumbles and one intercepted pass.
In fact, as Cloverdale was making its drive to get back into the game the Vikings made turnovers on each of their last three possessions of the first half.
While the top producers for the Vikings were some of the usual suspects, minus injured running back Rhyan Shaffer, Cobb produced his best results to date on both sides of the line.
Defensively, Cobb came up with a huge interception late in the third period to half a Cloverdale drive in Viking territory and was also a force offensively with nine carries for 81 yards and three receptions for 48 yards and a TD.
“Ryan Cobb, as a freshman, had his best night of the year,” Clements said. “There is a bright future for him, and we’re looking forward to having him around.”
The Vikings close out the regular season on Friday with a huge rivalry game at Sullivan, from where Clements graduated and played football.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids on the field,” Clements said, downplaying his return home. “But it’s a big rivalry week for both schools. The kids enjoy playing each other.”
Another milestone day will take place on Sunday, when the IHSAA will announce the sectional tournament pairings.
While there are several teams in the field with records similar to West Vigo’s, unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Gibson Southern also looms as a potential opponent.
“We’ll see who we draw, and we’ll show up and play them with all we’ve got,” Clements said. “The kids have done that all year, and they are looking forward to see who we get to play.”
West Vigo 42, Cloverdale 24
Cloverdale;0;8;8;8;--;24
West Vigo;13;6;8;15;--;42
WV – Marrs 17 run (Daugherty kick)
WV – Higgins 7 run (kick failed)
WV – Higgins 30 pass from Marrs (kick failed)
C – Helton 41 pass from Jackson (Jackson run)
WV – Cobb 14 pass from Marrs (Montgomery pass from Marrs)
C – Helton 6 pass from Jackson (Helton from Jackson)
C – Jackson 5 run (Hilton pass from Jackson)
WV – Marrs 3 run (Marrs run)
WV – Higgins 4 run (Daugherty kick)
;;C;WV
First downs;9;16
Rushes-yards;28-80;42-315
Passing;11-27-1;6-14-1
Passing yards;153;129
Fumbles lost;0;4
Punts-avg.;6-26.0;1-30
Penalties-yards;7-71;10-80
Individual statistics
Rushing: C – McDougall 12-44, Henderson 1-(-2), Jackson 14-45, Hilton 1-(-7); WV – Higgins 14-85, Cobb 9-81, Marrs 8-78, Roach 11-71.
Passing: C – Jackson 11-27-1 153; WV – Marrs 6-14-1 129.
Receiving: C – Lee 2-14, Helton 1-41, McDougall 1-2, Hilton 6-96, Bridges 1-0; WV – Higgins 2-51, Cobb 3-48, Roach 1-30.
Next – West Vigo (3-5 overall, 2-3 in WIC) plays at Sullivan on Friday. Cloverdale (1-7 overall, 1-4 in WIC) hosts undefeated Owen Valley on Friday.
