Terre Haute North used several big plays to snap a four-game losing streak in high school football Friday night, keeping Southport winless with a 37-0 victory.
“We needed a win very badly,” North coach Billy Blundell said.
“We came out really fast, and that’s what we talked about. The past few weeks we’ve been getting down early and it was a priority to start the game well.”
North did not score on its opening drive, and while Southport drove deep into Patriot territory the home team was able to stop the Cardinals on downs.
After a penalty, North QB Bryson Carpenter broke through the line of scrimmage and outran everyone for a 64-yard TD with 2:22 left in the opening period.
North then forced a short punt, and reserve running back Jesiah Richardson scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of the second period for a 14-0 lead.
Richardson was called upon when tailback Damon Sturm hurt his ankle on the third play of the game and was taken to a hospital for X-rays. He returned to the stadium before the game was concluded.
“We battled through some injuries,” Blundell said. “Jesiah Richardson and Donovan Wright both stepped up bigtime when Damon got hurt. Our defense played well and I am really proud of these guys.”
Patriot DB Donovan Wright intercepted a pass on Southport’s second play from scrimmage, and Jack Butwin booted a 29-yard field goal four plays later for a 17-0 lead.
Following another defensive stand without a first down, North drove 40 yards in eight plays with Carpenter hitting Jayden Wayt for a 2-yard score and a 23-0 lead.
Southport drove to the North 28 and threatened again, but after three incompletions the Patriots got a huge sack from a blitzing Jackson McDonald to stop another threat.
Richardson added anther TD run in the third period, while Wright capped the game’s scoring with a TD of his own in the final minutes.
The Patriots got a homecoming win for Queen Lily Jensen on a chilly September night, and will travel to Indianapolis Chatard next week for their final game before the IHSAA tourney draw Oct. 9.
