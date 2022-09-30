PREP FOOTBALL: South wilts in second half at Brebeuf

Nothing came easy for host Brebeuf against the Terre Haute South defense in the first half of nonconference high school football.
In the last two quarters, however, South gave up three easy touchdowns that made a 27-0 final score look more decisive than it was most of the time.
“Defensively, we played really well except for three, four plays total,” coach Tim Herrin said after the game, “but we had blown coverages we haven’t done all year.”
Brebeuf’s Braves led South’s Braves 3-0 at halftime, the South defense having to overcome three turnovers by its offense in a statistically even two quarters.
South got the ball first to start the third quarter, and picked up two quick first downs on a 10-yard catch by Desean Lowe and a 12-yard run by Josh Cottee. South punted, but from Brebeuf territory, and the home team started on its own 17-yard line.
Three plays later, however, tight end Jaren Bowling found himself open over the middle and outran the South defense for a 79-yard touchdown reception.
South couldn’t overcome a penalty and had to punt again, and on a fourth-and-7 play a Brebeuf receiver got loose for a 33-yard score.
Brebeuf got its second field goal of the game before the third quarter ended, and a 74-yard breakaway run in the fourth quarter sealed the deal.
Josh Cottee had 110 rushing yards for South, including a 60-yard fourth-down run that should have put his team ahead at the half.
But Brebeuf clamped down on him in the second half — his last four carries lost 10 yards — and he was rested late in the game.
“[Brebeuf was] going to try to keep him from going [in the second half],” coach Herrin said. “We’ve got to do a better job at the line of scrimmage . . . they were going to force us to throw.”
Brebeuf started its first two possessions of the game at the 50 and in South territory as a result of an interception and a fourth-down gamble (plus perhaps an unfortunate spot of the ball on the fourth-down play). But South’s defense held up.
Brebeuf’s second interception of the game came at its own 22-yard line to stop a South drive, and the home team drove to a field goal with 2:09 left before intermission.
Cottee, operating out of the wildcat formation, broke free for his big run to put South at Brebeuf’s 11-yard line, but a strip-sack ended that threat.
“We left 10 to 14 points on the board [in the first half],” coach Herrin said after the game. “When we gave [quarterback] Brady [Wilson] enough time, we had a lot of guys open.”
South finishes its season with two Conference Indiana games, starting with a home game against Columbus North next Friday.
“I think our guys are going to be ready to go next week,” their coach concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.