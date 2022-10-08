PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Riverton Parke celebrates Senior Night in grand style

Derron Hazzard ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to set the tone for Riverton Parke on its Senior Night as the Panthers knocked off Parke Heritage 62-24 in Wabash River Conference high school football Saturday.
Riverton Parke (6-2, 4-2) will visit Covington next Friday, while Parke Heritage (1-7, 1-5) will travel to Fountain Central that same night.
• • •
In high school football Friday:
• Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15 — At Clinton, Seeger defeated host South Vermillion to take the lead in Wabash River Conference high school standings.
With one week to go in the regular season, Seeger is now 6-0 in the WRC and South Vermillion is 5-1.
Next Friday, South Vermillion (6-2 overall) will visit winless Attica and Seeger (also 6-2) will play host to South Vermillion.
South Vermillion rallied from 12-0 deficit against Seeger to take a 15-12 lead in the fourth quarter a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dalton Payton and an 8-yard TD run by Parker Weir.
But Seeger scored the final touchdown with 32 seconds left on a 5-yard run by Peyton Chinn to secure the victory.
• Indian Creek 50, Sullivan 49, OT — At Trafalgar, senior Rowdy Adams threw seven touchdowns for the Golden Arrows, tying a school single-game record originally set by Trey Powell in September 2016, in this heartbreaking Western Indiana Conference Gold Division road loss.
Breaking a Sullivan single-game record was junior James Propes, who did it with 214 receiving yards.
Sullivan (4-4, 1-3) will play host to West Vigo next Friday, while Indian Creek (6-2, 2-1) will travel to Northview that same night.
• North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons benefited from three touchdown runs by Jerome White and two TD bursts by Andrew Botner to beat their Wabash River Conference foes.
White ended up with 163 yards rushing on 16 carries and Botner added 96 yards on the ground on 16 attempts.
North Vermillion (5-3, 4-2) will travel to Seeger next Friday. Fountain Central dropped to 2-6 and 2-4 respectively.
• Linton 62, Eastern Greene 7 — At Linton, the Class A No. 1-ranked Miners won for the eighth time without a loss.
Linton will finish its regular season next Friday at South Putnam. Eastern Greene (1-7) will go to North Central that same night.
• South Spencer 42, North Central 16 — At Rockport, one bright spot for the Thunderbirds was a 40-yard touchdown from Greydyn Walters to Kyler Streeter.
Another was a 15-yard TD hookup between James Thomas and Wyatt Ison.
North Central (1-6) will play host to Eastern Greene next Friday. South Spencer boosted its record to 4-4.
Illinois
• Newton 52, Marshall 12 — At Newton, Ill., the Lions' records dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the Little Illini Conference.
Marshall will try to return to its winning ways next Saturday at home against Casey. Newton is now 2-5 and 2-3 respectively.
• Mount Carmel 47, Paris 14 — At Mount Carmel, Ill., the undefeated team remained undefeated with a triumph over the visiting Tigers.
Paris (2-5, 2-3) will play host to Robinson next Friday. Mount Carmel finished the Little Illini Conference portion of its season with a 7-0 mark, the same as its overall record.
