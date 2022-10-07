How does a team overcome 133 yards in penalties to earn a relatively easy 42-7 victory?
In Terre Haute South’s case against winless Southport? The recipe was a big spoonful of Josh Cottee, an opportunistic defense, and a dash of solid passing.
All of the above helped the Braves overcome a night in which yellow flags littered Southport’s Ray Skillman Field.
“It was too sloppy tonight. There was no flow to the game. There were some calls that were very questionable and there were calls not made. It went both ways, but it felt at times like we were playing from behind because of flags. I can’t fault our guys, because it’s a win and a good win, but we have to play better if we’re looking for a sectional title,” South coach Tim Herrin said.
Cottee was his usual devastating self. He rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He had 149 rushing yards at halftime. South’s offense also threw the ball effectively. Quarterback Brady Wilson threw for 200 yards and receiver Deshaun Lowe had six catches for 86 yards.
“Josh has been the leader and our offense runs through him,” Herrin said. “It’s also a testament to our passing game. We’ve been able to throw the ball, so [opponents] can’t put eight in the box.”
South’s defense actually pitched a shutout, the Cardinals only score came via an interception return. South forced three turnovers, scoring after two of the turnovers to put Southport on the back foot. All told, South’s defense held Southport to just 82 yards of total offense.
“We started flying around like the way we practiced during the week. We don’t want any yards. We want to play as a team. We want to play as a fist. If you play as a fist? Nothing can happen,” said South defensive lineman Phillip Newman, who had one of the fumble recoveries.
The first half was messy for the Braves. Southport forced a three-and-out on the Braves first series, demonstrating their intent to toss off their winless ways. The Cardinals were driving on the Braves when Southport running back Tony Taylor fumbled at the South 16. Newman fell on the loose ball for the Braves.
South (5-3, 3-1) then went 84 yards in 12 plays, a series finished off by a 2-yard Cottee run out of the wildcat on 4th-and-goal. South led 7-0 late in the first quarter and it seemed they were poised to build on their lead.
However, the Braves became their own worst enemy. Penalties were killers. South had 73 penalty yards in the first half, including penalties on each side of the ball that either kept a Southport drive alive or killed one of South’s own.
The Braves’ one turnover of the first half hurt too. Wilson threw short on a pass over the middle and Southport’s Malachi Kennedy swooped. Once Kennedy got to the sideline, he jetted out of view for a 79-yard interception return that tied the game with 6:59 left in the first half.
The Braves gave the ball up on downs late in the second quarter, a penalty sent the Braves backwards, and it seemed Southport had the momentum. However, a fumble by Taylor at the South 26 was recovered by Drew Theisz of the Braves. Once again fueled by a Southport turnover, South went 74 yards in six plays as Nas McNeal caught a 24-yard touchdown on a post pattern to give the Braves a 15-7 lead late in the first half.
“That was a team effort on those turnovers. We
Cottee had 111 of his 235 rushing yards in the second quarter.
South was a bit better in the discipline department to start the third quarter and it showed on the scoreboard. The Braves’ first drive was textbook, a 76-yard, 10-play drive capped by a 9-yard Cottee touchdown run to make it 21-7.
South’s defense, which didn’t allow a first down in the third quarter, held the Cardinals in-check and the Braves went to work again. A 31-yard Cottee run in Southport territory led to a 7-yard Zyelar White touchdown scamper up the middle to make it 28-7.
There was no way back from there for the Cardinals. Cottee added another 5-yard touchdown from a direct snap and Coy Bender bounced and powered his way 24 yards for a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
South finishes its regular season at home next Friday against Columbus North. A win would secure second place all to itself in Conference Indiana and a winning season.
Newman feels good about South’s direction, but also said there’s still work to be done.
“It was very sloppy tonight. There’s things we need to fix. If we come as a fist? I feel confident in us,” Newman said.
