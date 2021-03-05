North Central's boys basketball team will play for its first boys basketball sectional title since 2010 after the Thunderbirds knocked off Class A No. 9-ranked Bloomfield 61-49 in a Class A Clay City Sectional semifinal Friday.
North Central (14-10) avenged a 19-point regular season loss to Bloomfield. North Central's victory broke an eight-game losing streak against Bloomfield dating to 2015.
DeShawn Clark led the Thunderbirds with 21 points.
In the first game at Clay City, Shakamak (9-12) advanced with a 49-38 win over White River Valley. Trevor Ellingsworth had 17 points to lead the Lakers.
North Central and Shakamak met twice in the regular season with the Thunderbirds winning by six and four points.
Class 3A Washington Sectional
• Sullivan 60, Princeton 56, 2 OT - At Washington, Princeton led for much of the second half, but Class 3A No. 8 Sullivan wiped out a four-point deficit with under a minute to go in regulation and got past the Tigers in the second overtime.
Sullivan (20-3) will play Vincennes Lincoln in the sectional championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Alices (3-15) defeated Pike Central 48-36 in the other semifinal. The regular season game between Sullivan and Vincennes Lincoln was not played.
Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional
• Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34 - At Cloverdale, Christian Johnson led the Wolves with 18 points as Class 2A No. 4 Parke Heritage won its eighth consecutive game.
The Wolves will play for their second-straight sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as it faces North Putnam. The Cougars won 70-59.
Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional
• Linton 59, Eastern Greene 43 - At Little Cincinnati, the Miners avenged a regular-season loss to the Thunderbirds to advance to the sectional championship contest.
Linton (22-4) next plays North Knox at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots defeated Mitchell 44-33 in the other sectional semifinal.
Linton beat North Knox 68-51 in the season opener for the Miners.
