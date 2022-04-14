When St. Mary-of-the-Woods started a sprint football program? One of the things the new program wanted to do was mine local talent to fill their roster in a sport where no one can weigh more than 178 pounds.
With former Sullivan football coach Blaine Powell? The Pomeroys feel they have their man.
Powell, who had coached Sullivan from 2017-21, was introduced as the Pomeroys' sprint football coach Thursday. He replaces Ty Knott, who was hired to lead the new program in November 2021, but who moved on to a different opportunity.
Powell was 39-16 in his guidance of the Golden Arrows with no losing seasons in charge. He feels the time was right for a challenge.
"You don't get many opportunities to start something from the ground up and build your culture. It's a challenge. I feel like this is the right place to do that. For years, I thought St. Mary-of-the-Woods would be a great place for a football program. The right people are here to make it happen," Powell said
SMWC interim athletic director Ron Prettyman said hiring Powell was easy given his local reputation.
"I talked to a lot of local high school coaches that the previous coach hadn't even been in-touch with," Prettyman said. "We pride ourselves on a school that the Wabash Valley can attend. Everyone had very positives things to say about Blaine as a coach and a person. He's going to be a great fit."
Powell said there are some players that have been secured, but there will need to be more. According to Prettyman, the Midwest Sprint Football League that the Pomeroys are a part of agreed not to have spring practices as each school is a start-up.
One of his most beneficial things he brings to the table from the Pomeroys' perspective is his knowledge of the local football scene. SMWC has a strong desire to be a conduit for local athletes to continue their high school careers at the collegiate level, so Powell fits the bill in that regard.
He knows it ... and he feels there's a lot of talent to mine in the area.
"There's a ton of talent in the Wabash Valley that doesn't go on and play in college. Or they play for a year and quit. If they come here, they'll have the opportunity to play right now. The kids around here aren't going to have to worry about getting reached out to. They'll probably have to worry about being bothered," Powell said.
Prettyman obviously hopes Powell is successful.
"Sprint football is a challenge with the limitations on the size of the players, but this is a niche we can fill for a lot of players in a sport that they love," Prettyman said.
Sullivan will be moving down to Class 2A in 2022, a competitive class in the southwestern part of the state, assuming Sullivan is routed that direction again. Still, Powell feels the Golden Arrows are in good shape.
"It was hard to leave Sullivan because of the relationships I've made while I was there. I felt it was the best time I could leave Sullivan. There's a lot of returning seniors and leaders and people who can keep that program. It's really good, as good as we've had it, and I feel I can leave it successful and not in a mess," Powell said.
SMWC also announced its schedule for its inaugural season. The Pomeroys will play their first game in Whiting against Calumet College of St. Joseph on Sept. 17. The first home game is Sept. 24 against Quincy.
As for that home? Prettyman said a memorandum of understanding is being negotiated with the Vigo County School Corporation. The Pomeroys will play at one of the three VCSC high school fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.