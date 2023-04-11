R.J. Potts seemed right at home Monday inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
And why not?
The 24-year-old linebacker grew up in Anderson — his sister, Taylor, was a state finalist for the Indians in track and field — and he played high school football in Fishers.
Oh, and his father, Roosevelt, played 49 games for the Indianapolis Colts between 1993 and 1997 and played five years in the NFL overall, including brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.
Potts wasn’t born until 1998, the year his father last played in the NFL, but he grew up hearing plenty of stories from his dad’s career.
“He’s my biggest supporter, man,” Potts said during the Colts’ local Pro Day on Monday afternoon. “He just tells me to come out here every day and compete. He showed me the ropes of being a football player, how it goes, the ins and outs. He’s just — I love my dad, man, great guy.”
Potts was among 46 prospects who played either high school or college football in Indiana working out for the Colts on Monday. The NFL Draft begins April 27 in Kansas City, Mo., and Potts is unsure whether he’ll hear his name called during the three-day event.
His father tallied 359 carries for 1,475 yards and one touchdown and caught 106 passes for 863 yards and four scores during his NFL career. The vast majority of that production — all but 37 carries and 33 catches — came in Indianapolis.
So wearing the horseshoe on his chest in blue workout gear meant something to Potts. He grew up cheering for the Colts and has a little personal history with the franchise.
“I used to come around here as a kid, help with the camps,” Potts said. “I came here myself [as a camper]. So, yeah, I kind of know what to expect out here.”
Potts lived in Anderson until he was in the fifth grade, playing Little League baseball, football and basketball and running track. He still has fond memories of the city the Colts called their training camp home from 1984-98 and 2010-17.
“I basically really grew up there,” Potts said.
But his football career blossomed after the move to Fishers.
Potts starred as a corner, safety and wide receiver for the Tigers, but scouts told him all along he’d likely play linebacker at the college level.
He chose to begin his career at the next level under head coach Luke Fickell at the University of Cincinnati and finished his run under former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey at Northern Colorado.
Potts made a name for himself as a hybrid safety-linebacker and a ferocious special teams competitor.
The Colts’ local pro day provided an opportunity for NFL coaches to get an up-close look.
“It was a great experience out here, getting to show my talent, coming back home,” Potts said. “Half the guys here, I played with them or played against them. So it was fun being back home, showing my talent and showing the coaches what I’ve got out here.”
Potts plans to spend the final three weeks remaining before the draft training in Indiana.
He has no expectations for draft weekend. Obviously, being selected in the later rounds would be a dream come true.
But even signing as an undrafted free agent with a chance to earn a role on an NFL roster in training camp would provide the only thing Potts is truly seeking – an opportunity to prove himself at the next level.
If that chance comes with the Colts, so much the better.
“It’d be great, man, just to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Potts said. “And then, just, it’s home. I love Indiana. I love being a part of the [Colts’] program and just growing up here as a kid.”
